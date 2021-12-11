Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

Vilken gamingskärm ska jag köpa?

Vilken gamingskärm ska jag köpa?

Tjena alla!

Ska köpa ny gamingskärm, 27" är planen.
Grafikkort är 2060 super och processor är i7 6700k (oc till 4,7ghz)

Har kollat lite på dessa 2 skärmar.
https://www.netonnet.se/art/dator-surfplatta/datorskarmar/dat...

https://www.inet.se/produkt/2217940/acer-27-gaming-ed270up-qh...
(Finns olika varianter, jag tänkte 1440p och 165hz)

Vilken skulle ni valt? Eller någon annan? Krav är 27" och curved.

Lirar mestadels csgo.
Ska man köra på 1440p eller ska man köra på 1080p? 🤔

Tack för svar
// big-j

kör du csgo endast så hade jag kört 1080p för att maxxa så höga FPS som möjligt. själv upplever jag att den där 6700k börjar bli rätt trött, jag uppgraderade till en billig 10400f, b560 moderkort samt tog de gamla ram minnet på 2666 och förde över, FPSen blev enormt mycket bättre i csgo, men också alla andra spel! riktigt billig och bra uppgradering, 10400f går mycket svalt också!

https://www.inet.se/produkt/1903489/asus-prime-b560m-k

https://www.inet.se/produkt/5303147/intel-core-i5-10400f-2-9-...

kör du csgo endast så hade jag kört 1080p för att maxxa så höga FPS som möjligt. själv upplever jag att den där 6700k börjar bli rätt trött, jag uppgraderade till en billig 10400f, b560 moderkort samt tog de gamla ram minnet på 2666 och förde över, FPSen blev enormt mycket bättre i csgo, men också alla andra spel! riktigt billig och bra uppgradering, 10400f går mycket svalt också!

https://www.inet.se/produkt/1903489/asus-prime-b560m-k

https://www.inet.se/produkt/5303147/intel-core-i5-10400f-2-9-...

Tack för svaret 👍
Fpsen på cs ligger på 300-400 med high på allt så de tycker jag är helt ok.

Angående 1080p, blir inte skärmen väldigt pixlig när man inte t.ex. spelar csgo? 🤔

Tack för svaret
Fpsen på cs ligger på 300-400 med high på allt så de tycker jag är helt ok.

Angående 1080p, blir inte skärmen väldigt pixlig när man inte t.ex. spelar csgo? 🤔

det är en smaksak. absolut att 1440p är finare, men jag lirar på 27" 1080p och är jättenöjd. du får gå till en affär o prova en 1440p skärm tror jag innan du bestämmer dig! 1080p garanterar ju bättre fps såklart över 1440p...

Jag köpte en Acer 32" Predator XB323UGX QHD IPS 270 Hz nu under BF och måste säga att det lilla jag hunnit testa hittills imponerar. Det finns en modell med princip exakt samma specifikationer i 27" om man vill ha det, det passar kanske bättre om det är störst fokus på just spel som CS:GO.

Fördelen mot många andra skärmar är dels den höga uppdateringsfrekvensen (som gör den bra till CS:GO tex), men även att den har 10 bit (8 bit + 2 FRC) vilket gör att den är officiellt certifierad till DisplayHDR 600. IPS för bra färger och bra betraktningsvinklar, höj- och sänkbar och går att vinkla. Bra byggkvalitet dessutom. Kan vara värt att ta en titt på om priset inte är för högt. Generellt är min personliga åsikt att många snålar in lite väl mycket på skärm. En bra skärm överlever oftast länge.

