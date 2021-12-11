GameSir VX2 AimBox. Mus och tangentbords-adapter till konsol. Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo

Testat den under några dagar med en Xbox Series X och den fungerar felfritt. Ingen märkbar lagg. Fick den levererad den 29:de november.

About VX2 AimBox

With its supreme precision and cross-platform compatibility, GameSir VX AimBox has become one of the most popular desk setups for console gamers to control with a mouse & keyboard. Now, its 2nd version VX2 AimBox comes with a built-in 3.5mm audio jack and PS5 games support. Not only you can hear and speak more in your own gaming world now, but also enjoy more fun in PS5 games with your PS5 console. Besides, through its GameSir App, you’re free to fine tune in-game settings as mouse, ADS, keybinds, joystick and lighting effects. That’s to say, aside from its PC gaming experience provided, VX2 AimBox allows of total custom control, no matter on the input console devices or in-game play style.

Speak, hear and win more

Plug your favorite headset to the built-in 3.5mm audio jack of VX2 AimBox, dive right into your gaming world and leave other noises behind. With VX2 AimBox, hear every movement of enemies and chat with your teammates, let the sound guide you to the breathtaking immersion and glory.

Note: 3.5mm audio jack is not supported on PS5 console.

Unlock more potential in exclusive PS5 games

Following numerous exciting PS5 games on line subsequently, many old PlayStation players & new players are impressed by PS5 console, scrambling to join the PS5 game campaign. But can you imagine playing PS5 games with a keyboard & mouse? Just try with GameSir VX2 AimBox, fast turning and easy pinpointing in Returnal, it will be an unforgettable experience in your game journey.

PC experience on your consoles

Not every console game feels right with the controller, especially in shooting games which need precise aim and fast reflexes. That’s why many gamers turn to keyboard & mouse gaming, given that a keyboard provides players enough flexibility of in-game play style with a wide selection of potential inputs; meanwhile, with mouse being draggable & clickable, it makes turning faster by drags and aiming easier and more precise by clicks. Thanks to advanced Agility Translation Technology of VX2 AimBox, you can just connect it to your consoles and play with a keyboard & mouse like PC gaming.

Highly customizable for each game via GameSir App

Different players and games require different in-game settings. GameSir App enables you to fine-tune mouse, camera, joystick, keybinds and lighting settings, giving you total control on the battlefield with your preferred and familiar configs execution.

Tech Specs:

Working Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

Connection: Wired (for Controller and Console); Wired & 2.4GHz Wireless (for Keyboard & Mouse); Bluetooth 5.0 (for GameSir App)

3.5mm Audio Port: Yes (not supported on PS5)

Battery: No

Micro-USB Cable Length: 50 cm / 1.64 ft

Type-C Cable Length: 50 cm / 1.64 ft

Product Size: 80*58*18.5 mm / 3.15*2.28*0.73 in

Net Weight: 84 g / 0.19 lbs

Package Size: 129*123*29 mm / 5.08*4.84*1.14 in

Gross Weight: 186 g / 0.41 lbs

UPC:616430145947

