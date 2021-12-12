Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Corsair K65 RGB MX RED

Tänkte kolla intresset för mitt tangentbord. Det är inköpt för uppskattningsvis 5 år sedan men är i gott skick då det legat nedpackat i förrådet de senaste åren. Jag föredrar att sälja lokalt då jag ej är säker på hur jag har det med packmaterial men vid intresse kan jag undersöka saken närmare. Betalning med Swish.

300+frakt om du kan skicka det.

MVH

vart bor du? är intresserad.

vart bor du? är intresserad.

Linköping.

