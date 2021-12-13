Hey!

I recently upgraded to a new CNC, and wanted to stop using my main laptop as the controller for the gcode program. To solve this, I made myself a compact little pocket-rocket with stylish looks to fill that purpose.

The chassis is the Raijintek Ophion 7L chassis in black. I had the idea of installing a custom watercooling loop internally to cool the CPU. I planned to use the internal GPU built in to the CPU, so the PCIE slot was free. The motherboard did not have native support for M.2 SSD, so I opted to use a HyperX Predator M.2 240GB SSD on a PCIE M.2 adapter.

To fit the 120mm radiator inside the chassis, I opted to not use a regular PSU that usually mounts in the front of the chassis. I found a HDPLEX 400w PSU that I attached to the bottom of the chassis where a pair of 80mm fans usually are mounted too. The PSU fitted perfectly underneath the PCIE M.2 adapter, and when the two components are installed, they look like they are one and the same component. Very classy IMO.

I made some cuts on the internal motherboard panel which made space for the 120mm radiator. I then made some cuts and drilled some holes on the aluminium side panel so that the radiator can be mounted, and so that the radiator could exhaust the heat without the heat spilling back in to the chassis. This also gave enough clearance for the fittings from the radiator so that the fittings didn't stick out too far, making the vented front side panel impossible to close.

The CPU block has an intergrated pump. This design once was used by Fractal Design, and was from the S24 all in one kit that they no longer sell. I modded the pumptop to work with some custom fittings so that I could adapt the block/pump to any custom watercooling loop that I wanted. I also modded the top of the pump with a brushed aluminium panel. The eagle-eyed among you might have seen that I have used this block/pump in several past SFF projects

Chrome tubing and nickel plated EK fittings were used to complete the loop. I decided to use the older style EK fittings as they have smaller dimensions than the newer Torque fittings. I tried to use Torque, but they simply just did not fit.

This project took just a few days to whip up, and I am very proud of how it turned out. That HDPLEX PSU really came in handy, and I wish I had another one for future projects.

I hope you enjoy this gallery!

