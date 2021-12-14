Söker tips på panel för rums- och mötesbokning

Dr.Mabuse
Som rubriken antyder söker jag tips på paneler för rumsbokning som integreras med Exchange Online - annat än Evoko!
Någon som har erfarenhet av andra lösningar över tid?
Meetio Room
https://www.meetio.com/sv/
Fungerar bra och har stöd för exchange.
Behöver du kontaktuppgifter så PM'a mig.
