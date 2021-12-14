Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Nätverk och uppkoppling Tråd

Söker tips på panel för rums- och mötesbokning

Söker tips på panel för rums- och mötesbokning

Som rubriken antyder söker jag tips på paneler för rumsbokning som integreras med Exchange Online - annat än Evoko!

Någon som har erfarenhet av andra lösningar över tid?

*håller tummarna*

Meetio Room
https://www.meetio.com/sv/

Fungerar bra och har stöd för exchange.
Behöver du kontaktuppgifter så PM'a mig.

