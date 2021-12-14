Forum Datorer och system Smarta hem Tråd

Vad gör jag för fel?? (HomeKit/Eve Energy strömbrytare, iOS)

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Vad gör jag för fel?? (HomeKit/Eve Energy strömbrytare, iOS)

Jag har en hel hög med Eve Energy smarta strömbrytare i lägenheten. Men nu börjar jag tvivla om de är så smarta.. Eventuellt kan det vara jag.
Idag när jag kom hem på eftermiddagen var varenda ljusstake tänd i hela lägenheten trots att jag har konfigurerat tidsscheman på allt att de ska stängas av vissa tider.
Jag ser inget mönster utan ibland funkar det, ibland inte.
I "Hem"-appen står strömbrytare ibland att de är "av" men de är "på" och vice versa. Enormt frustrerande, vad gör jag för fel?
Jag ser en klar tendens att strömbrytarna börjar strula vid övergång till vintertid varenda år.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara