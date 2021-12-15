Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Stark Varg - ny svenskutvecklad elektrisk motocross-cykel

Stark Varg - ny svenskutvecklad elektrisk motocross-cykel

Som en blixt från klar himmel damp denna nyhet ner hos oss motocross-tokiga nyligen.

Tekniken verkar oerhört lovande och allt detta till ett pris som matchar de bensindrivna motocross-cyklarna, vilket är väldigt imponerande. Dessutom kommer hojen med en fullfjädrad smart-telefon också.

Imponerande!

Utvecklad i Spanien, undrar hur många gamla Gas Gas-ingenjörer som varit inblandade. Kan bli bra på riktigt, framförallt billigt jämfört med KTM när man får riktig fjädring från fabrik.

WOW

Ha-begäret på denna.

Skrivet av Meantek:

Utvecklad i Spanien, undrar hur många gamla Gas Gas-ingenjörer som varit inblandade. Kan bli bra på riktigt, framförallt billigt jämfört med KTM när man får riktig fjädring från fabrik.

Man kan ju hoppas, GasGas hade många riktigt bra idéer.

De allra flesta gick väl till Reiju då dom ska fortsätta tillverka hojen som GasGas tillverkade förut?

Skrivet av Raynstorm:

Man kan ju hoppas, GasGas hade många riktigt bra idéer.

De allra flesta gick väl till Reiju då dom ska fortsätta tillverka hojen som GasGas tillverkade förut?

Jo, gamla Gas Gas köptes ju upp av Rieju, men om det inkluderade annat än själva hojarna har jag sämre koll på. Känns kanske inte som ett recept för succé om de köpt in rättigheterna att tillverka deras modeller, men utvecklar dem med mopedingenjörer.

Jag lär oavsett fortsätta med min EC 300 från 2011 ett tag till, men det är svårt att vifta bort att el är framtiden. Man blir ju så galet mycket mindre trött i skallen av en tystare hoj än en högljudd också – för att inte nämna att alla som klagar på hur högljudda motorbanor är nu får hitta annat att klaga på. Det sistnämnda lär inte vara ett problem, har hört av en bekant som är ute och springer i skogarna att folk gnäller på honom, då man inte hör när han kommer springande...

