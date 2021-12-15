MB: Asrock B550m Pro4 | CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | RAM: 32GB 3600mhz CL18 | GPU: PowerColor RX 6800 Red Dragon 16GB | SSD: Corsair Force MP510B 480GB - 2x Kingston A400 480GB | PSU: be quiet! Pure Power L8 630W | DSP: Acer 27" Nitro XV272UV QHD IPS 170 Hz | TB: Logitech G413 | M: Logitech G603
Stark Varg - ny svenskutvecklad elektrisk motocross-cykel
1ntel_R15E
Medlem ♥
●
🖥️ 12900K - Arctic Liquid Freezer II | PRIME Z690-A | DDR5 | 3080Ti | 1000W | M.2
Meantek
Föredetting ♥ ★
Jonas Klar
●
Internet of Things. Translation: Anything that connects to the internet, no matter how useless nor how much of a security risk it poses.
GLaDER
Medlem ♥ ★
●