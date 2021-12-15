Forum Mjukvara Programmering och digitalt skapande Tråd

PowerShell; You cannot call a method on a null-valued expression

PowerShell; You cannot call a method on a null-valued expression

Har skapat ett GUI till ett av mina PowerShell script och allt fungerar klockrent när jag exekverar det från VisualStudio Code.

Men, när jag exekverar PS1-filen från en PowerShell terminal så fallerar den med följande fel;

You cannot call a method on a null-valued expression.
At C:\Users\_LOGGING.ps1:326 char:49
+ [action]{$global:var_box_log.AddText("$($Text)`n")},
+ ~~~~~
+ CategoryInfo : InvalidOperation: (:) [], RuntimeException
+ FullyQualifiedErrorId : InvokeMethodOnNull

Problemet är denna delen i scriptet som uppdaterar en textbox i "realtid" under tiden scriptet körs;

<code>
### Update LogFields
function Write-FormHost {
param( [string]$Text )

$window.Dispatcher.Invoke(
[action]{$global:var_box_log.AddText("$($Text)`n")},
"Render"
)
}
</code>

De delarna av scriptet som berörs;

<code>
#### Create Window
$inputXML = Get-Content $xamlFile -Raw
$inputXML = $inputXML -replace 'mc:Ignorable="d"', '' -replace "x:N", 'N' -replace '^<Win.*', '<Window'
[XML]$XAML = $inputXML

#Read XAML
$reader = (New-Object System.Xml.XmlNodeReader $xaml)
try {
$window = [Windows.Markup.XamlReader]::Load( $reader )
} catch {
Write-Warning $_.Exception
throw
}

# Create variables based on form control names.
# Variable will be named as 'var_<control name>'

$xaml.SelectNodes("//*[@Name]") | ForEach-Object {
#"trying item $($_.Name)"
try {
Set-Variable -Name "var_$($_.Name)" -Value $window.FindName($_.Name) -ErrorAction Stop
} catch {
throw
}
}

### Update LogFields
function Write-FormHost {
param( [string]$Text )

$window.Dispatcher.Invoke(
[action]{$global:var_box_log.AddText("$($Text)`n")},
"Render"
)
}

Write-FormHost 'Starting up'

</code>

Sista raden skriver till textboxen, och som sagt, det fungerar från VS Code, men inte från en prompt....

Det är precis som om texten inte skickas med till funktionen i det läget...

Jag kan inte Powershell. Men den enda metoden som anropas är AddText, så om man ska tyda felmeddelandet så är $global:var_box_log null när felet uppstår. Lägg en null-koll och skapa objektet om det inte finns?

Alternativt får hela Invoke-anropet en null-parameter?

