PowerShell; You cannot call a method on a null-valued expression

Har skapat ett GUI till ett av mina PowerShell script och allt fungerar klockrent när jag exekverar det från VisualStudio Code.

Men, när jag exekverar PS1-filen från en PowerShell terminal så fallerar den med följande fel;

You cannot call a method on a null-valued expression.

At C:\Users\_LOGGING.ps1:326 char:49

+ [action]{$global:var_box_log.AddText("$($Text)`n")},

+ ~~~~~

+ CategoryInfo : InvalidOperation: (:) [], RuntimeException

+ FullyQualifiedErrorId : InvokeMethodOnNull

Problemet är denna delen i scriptet som uppdaterar en textbox i "realtid" under tiden scriptet körs;

<code>

### Update LogFields

function Write-FormHost {

param( [string]$Text )

$window.Dispatcher.Invoke(

[action]{$global:var_box_log.AddText("$($Text)`n")},

"Render"

)

}

</code>

De delarna av scriptet som berörs;

<code>

#### Create Window

$inputXML = Get-Content $xamlFile -Raw

$inputXML = $inputXML -replace 'mc:Ignorable="d"', '' -replace "x:N", 'N' -replace '^<Win.*', '<Window'

[XML]$XAML = $inputXML

#Read XAML

$reader = (New-Object System.Xml.XmlNodeReader $xaml)

try {

$window = [Windows.Markup.XamlReader]::Load( $reader )

} catch {

Write-Warning $_.Exception

throw

}

# Create variables based on form control names.

# Variable will be named as 'var_<control name>'

$xaml.SelectNodes("//*[@Name]") | ForEach-Object {

#"trying item $($_.Name)"

try {

Set-Variable -Name "var_$($_.Name)" -Value $window.FindName($_.Name) -ErrorAction Stop

} catch {

throw

}

}

### Update LogFields

function Write-FormHost {

param( [string]$Text )

$window.Dispatcher.Invoke(

[action]{$global:var_box_log.AddText("$($Text)`n")},

"Render"

)

}

Write-FormHost 'Starting up'

</code>

Sista raden skriver till textboxen, och som sagt, det fungerar från VS Code, men inte från en prompt....

Det är precis som om texten inte skickas med till funktionen i det läget...