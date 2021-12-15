Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen Intel Tråd

Finns det någon nackdel att köpa extra m.2-minne till det här moderkortet?

Finns det någon nackdel att köpa extra m.2-minne till det här moderkortet?

Jag har köpt en sån här dator från Komplett som de har satt ihop och som är på väg till mig: https://www.komplett.se/product/1200174/dator-surfplatta/komp...

Den har bara 500 gb SSD (M.2 2280, PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe) och jag tänkte köpa till 1 tb av motsvarande minne på en gång. Jag ser att moderkortet har stöd för PCIe 4.0 x4, men det känns overkill för mig att köpa gen-4.

Moderkortet är det här kortet från Asus: https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/mb/LGA1200/ROG_STRIX_B560-...

Datorn har 3 st m.2 - slottar. Men det står så här: "The PCIEX16_2 shares bandwith with the M.2_2. WHen M.2_2 runs x4 mode, PCIEX16_2 will be disabled. Kan detta bli ett problem om jag t.ex. skulle vilja trycka in ett tredje m.2-minne framöver? Hur troligt är det att man behöver använda PCIEX16_2 slotten?

Jag behöver väl inte tillägga att jag inte är en datorexpert, därför lät jag Komplett bygga

Det är generellt ovanligt att man använder flera fullstora (x16) PCIe-platser i moderna datorer idag om man inte redan vet vad man ska använda platserna till.

Köp du dig en till M.2 SSD och kör, kopplar du in disken i M.2_3 till att börja med så kommer alla porta fungera. Då blir det ett framtida bekymmer om du ska köra M.2_2 eller PCIEX16_2.

Att tänka på om det är 10400f som det ser ut på komplett så kan du inte använda M.2_1. Den porten går direkt från CPUn vilket lades till i intel 11000 serien.
M2_2 delar som sagt bandbredd med pciex16_2....men den slotten är bara 4x elektiskt så inga grafikkort direkt. Capture cards eller andra liknande som är lämpligast där.
Annars för saker som är 1x (nätverkskort etc) så finns det två stycken pcie 1x portar som inte delar bandbredd med något som går att använda för det.

Hade satt den i m2_2 eller m2_3, beroende på vilken som är upptagen av den nuvarande SSDn

