Finns det någon nackdel att köpa extra m.2-minne till det här moderkortet?

Jag har köpt en sån här dator från Komplett som de har satt ihop och som är på väg till mig: https://www.komplett.se/product/1200174/dator-surfplatta/komp...

Den har bara 500 gb SSD (M.2 2280, PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe) och jag tänkte köpa till 1 tb av motsvarande minne på en gång. Jag ser att moderkortet har stöd för PCIe 4.0 x4, men det känns overkill för mig att köpa gen-4.

Moderkortet är det här kortet från Asus: https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/mb/LGA1200/ROG_STRIX_B560-...

Datorn har 3 st m.2 - slottar. Men det står så här: "The PCIEX16_2 shares bandwith with the M.2_2. WHen M.2_2 runs x4 mode, PCIEX16_2 will be disabled. Kan detta bli ett problem om jag t.ex. skulle vilja trycka in ett tredje m.2-minne framöver? Hur troligt är det att man behöver använda PCIEX16_2 slotten?

Jag behöver väl inte tillägga att jag inte är en datorexpert, därför lät jag Komplett bygga