Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

ASUS GeForce RTX 3060Ti DUAL MINI V2 8GB (LHR)

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

ASUS GeForce RTX 3060Ti DUAL MINI V2 8GB (LHR)

Hi,

I am selling my ASUS GeForce RTX 3060Ti DUAL MINI V2 8GB (LHR) which I purchased from Webhallen in November 2021.

I have PDF "KVITTO / FÖLJESEDEL" which I can share with the buyer. I also have the original packaging available, with everything that was inside (minus the plastic film I think).

Can be sent at the buyer's expense and responsibility. Available for pickup in Karlskrona. Payment by SWISH in advance. I chose who I sell to, and I would prefer personal pickup as opposed to sending it.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 4 500 kr + frieght cost
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 5 000 kr + shipping
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara