Selling on SweClockers market -sending items, security for both parties, etc.

stolle99
Medlem ♥
●
If it's not broken, don't fix it.
Hi,
I will hopefully sell my first item here on the market. Since the buyer will most probably be from some other part of Sweden I would like to ask for advice how to actually send the item - which service, which type of package, etc. Also, how can I make sure that I as a seller don't have issues, ie. to prove that I actually sent the item and not a piece of wood for example. Does PostNord or any other service offer an option to "validate" what was in the package that was sent, etc.?
I am new to Sweden, so maybe some of these answers are common knowledge, but they are not known to me.
Thanks in advance,
Igor
If it's not broken, don't fix it.
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.