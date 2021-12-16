Forum Övrigt Konsumenträtt Tråd

Selling on SweClockers market -sending items, security for both parties, etc.

Hi,

I will hopefully sell my first item here on the market. Since the buyer will most probably be from some other part of Sweden I would like to ask for advice how to actually send the item - which service, which type of package, etc. Also, how can I make sure that I as a seller don't have issues, ie. to prove that I actually sent the item and not a piece of wood for example. Does PostNord or any other service offer an option to "validate" what was in the package that was sent, etc.?

I am new to Sweden, so maybe some of these answers are common knowledge, but they are not known to me.

Thanks in advance,
Igor

