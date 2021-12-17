Snotling
Medlem
●
If you play a Nickelback song backwards you’ll hear messages from the devil. Even worse, if you play it forwards you’ll hear Nickelback. - Dave Grohl
Säljer ett MSI GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GAMING X grafikkort, inköpt från inet Juni 2020, ingen mining eller överklockning.
Kartong och allt som fanns i lådan finns med.
Kan skickas mot fraktkostnad och förskottsbetalning.
Befinner mig i Växjö/Kalmar trakten under nästa vecka så vid snabb affär kan jag ta med kortet ner och mötas upp.
If you play a Nickelback song backwards you’ll hear messages from the devil. Even worse, if you play it forwards you’ll hear Nickelback. - Dave Grohl
3500 + frakt
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.