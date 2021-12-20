Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

NVIDIA GeForce 497.29

NVIDIA GeForce 497.29

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-1 gaming experience for the latest new tittles including GTFO as well as the latest update for Horizon Zero Dawn which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to improve performance by up to 50%.

Fixed Issues in this Release:

- [Microsoft Flight Simulator]: The game may crash to the desktop during gameplay. [3454519]
- [Microsoft Flight Simulator]: Purple/blue artifacts appear on ground textures in the game. [3454530]
- [Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop occurs when there is mouse movement. [3405920]
- Desktop may stutter after extended period when mouse cursor is moved. [3443235]
- In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]
- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: Spelling error in the German language NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size default option. [3442310]

Download: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/497.29/497.29-desktop-...

PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/497.29/497.29-win11-wi...

Windows 10/11 Issues:

- [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. [200767905] If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
- [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.
- [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]
- [NVIDIA Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721] Do not apply NVIDIA Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.
- [NVIDIA Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition. [3431284] If HDR is required to be toggled from the Microsoft Control Panel, be sure to switch to a different Image Scaling resolution.

- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: Spelling error in the German language NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size default option. [3442310]

Asså, snacka om att dom fick gräva som fan för att hitta saker att lista i release-nötterna den här gången. Ett stavfel djupt inne i en meny om Shader Cache. På tyska.

- Desktop may stutter after extended period when mouse cursor is moved. [3443235]

Undrar om detta kan vara orsaken till att jag upplevt stutters då jag flyttat fönster mellan mina monitorer, upplever inte samma sak med ett 6800xt i burken, enbart med 3080.

- In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]

Har haft problem med detta sedan Ampere släpptes mer eller mindre med var och varannan driver, först med ett 2070s, sedan med ett 3080. Inga problem när 6800xt sitter i burken och driver samma monitorer.
Ska genast installera och se om drivern verkar bra, vore skönt om framför allt flickers är ett minne blott efter mer än ett år av problem till och från.

Citat:

- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: Spelling error in the German language NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size default option. [3442310]

Angående NVIDIA Control Panel, så vore det väl bättre om dom fick tummen ur med ett moderniserat UI.
Men det kommer väl att se likadant ut några årtionden till ...

- Desktop may stutter after extended period when mouse cursor is moved. [3443235]

Undrar om detta kan vara orsaken till att jag upplevt stutters då jag flyttat fönster mellan mina monitorer, upplever inte samma sak med ett 6800xt i burken, enbart med 3080.

- In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]

Har haft problem med detta sedan Ampere släpptes mer eller mindre med var och varannan driver, först med ett 2070s, sedan med ett 3080. Inga problem när 6800xt sitter i burken och driver samma monitorer.
Ska genast installera och se om drivern verkar bra, vore skönt om framför allt flickers är ett minne blott efter mer än ett år av problem till och från.

För mig stuttrar skrivbordet/musen ofta efter jag avslutar ett spel eller en film som använder GPU avkodning. Får alltid trycka CTRALTDEL och sen avbryt så blir det normalt igen. Undrar om det är detta den fixar också. Får testa.

