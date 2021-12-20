NVIDIA GeForce 497.29

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-1 gaming experience for the latest new tittles including GTFO as well as the latest update for Horizon Zero Dawn which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to improve performance by up to 50%.

Fixed Issues in this Release:

- [Microsoft Flight Simulator]: The game may crash to the desktop during gameplay. [3454519]

- [Microsoft Flight Simulator]: Purple/blue artifacts appear on ground textures in the game. [3454530]

- [Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop occurs when there is mouse movement. [3405920]

- Desktop may stutter after extended period when mouse cursor is moved. [3443235]

- In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]

- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: Spelling error in the German language NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size default option. [3442310]

Download: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/497.29/497.29-desktop-...

PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/497.29/497.29-win11-wi...

Windows 10/11 Issues:

- [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. [200767905] If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.

- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

- [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.

- [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]

- [NVIDIA Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721] Do not apply NVIDIA Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.

- [NVIDIA Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition. [3431284] If HDR is required to be toggled from the Microsoft Control Panel, be sure to switch to a different Image Scaling resolution.