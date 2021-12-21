Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen Intel Tråd

Har jag köpt fel minnen?

1
Medlem

Har jag köpt fel minnen?

Tjenare!

Jag är inte så kunnig på området hårdvara och vad som fungerar bra med vad, därför tänkte jag kolla om det finns någon snäll själ som vill ge lite tips och input Jag beställde nyligen hem nya minnen då jag kände att det va dags att byta ut mina "budget" minnen jag använder mig av idag Corsair Vengeance LPX 2x 8GB DDR4 2666Mhz (CMK16GX4M2A2666C16), jag vill framförallt ha lite snabbare minnen.

Jag beställde hem dessa G.Skill 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600MHz CL16 Trident Z Neo C (F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC) på rekommendation av en kompis (ej öppnade än), men såhär i efterhand börjar jag undra om jag kanske ska byta ut dem mot något annat om dem inte är bäst lämpade för min dator? Inets kundtjänst säger att dem inte är kompatibla med mitt modekort i hastigheten 3600mhz men att jag kan köra dem utan problem i modekortets standardhastighet, vilket verkar vara 2666 Mhz. Men samtidigt står det på Gigabytes hemsida att modekortet har stöd för upp till 4400 Mhz OC, gissar att detta har med XMP att göra eller vad det heter, jag har verkligen noll koll, kan jag köra det eller inte? Vad gäller? Det är nu jag blir helt förvirrad, är det mitt modekort som är kasst? Sen ska ju processorn tydligen också spela roll? Suck vilken djungel

PS: Visst, G.skill minnena sägs vara anpassade för AMD men som jag förstår är det bara marketing snack?

Snälla hjälp en vilsen man!

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master
i9-9900KS CPU @ 4.00GHz // Corsair H100x
Asus RTX 2070 OC 8 GB

Tagit bort rop på hjälp i rubrik /Andreaz1, mod
Medlem

Hej,

Det som står på moderkortets QVL (Qualified Vendors List) är det som tillverkaren testat och garanterar ska fungera.
Anledningen till varför många moduler inte minns med på listan är helt enkelt att de inte kan eller vill testa varenda modul som existerar.

Kan man skita i listan och köra på vad man vill utan problem, vanligtvis ja.

Medlem

Det ska inte va nåt problem alls. Du behöver bara aktivera XMP i BIOS/UEFI.

Edit: Sen är det också bra att va medveten om att du inte lär se nån jätteskilnad i prestanda, och att valutan för pengarna är rätt låg i ditt fall, på de flesta användningsområdena.

Medlem

ja det ska inte vara några problem bara köra på xmp i uefi

Medlem
Ahh intressant, tack!

Medlem
Tack för svaret! Skulle du säga att bristen på ökad prestanda beror på G.skill minnen är ett dåligt val eller är det bara för att skillnaden mot de jag redan har är så pass liten? I min värld tänker jag att minnena jag betalade typ 800:- för 2016 mot minnen som ligger på runt 2300:- 2021 borde vara rätt stor haha

Medlem
håller tummarna Tack för svaret!

