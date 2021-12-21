CPU: Ryzen R7 1700 | GPU: EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 | MB: ASUS ROG Crosshair VI Hero | RAM: 4x8GB G.Skill TridentZ @3200MHz CL14 | Cooling: EKWB Custom Hardline Loop | PSU: EVGA Supernova G3 650W | SSD: Samsung 850 EVO 500GB - Samsung 970 EVO M.2 500GB - 2x Samsung 860 EVO 1TB | HDD: WD RED 3TB/8TB | Fans: Noctua iPPC-2000 PWM 3x120 3x140 | Case: Phanteks Evolv X Tempered Glass | Monitor: Acer Predator X34A
Har jag köpt fel minnen?
Sando
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Instead, why don't you go get me a big cup of coffee with so much fake sugar that the coffee itself gets cancer?
Louqe Ghost S1 MkII Limestone | Intel Core i5 11400F | Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 | Asrock B560M-ITX/AC | Crucial Ballistix 16gb 3466Mhz Cl16 | Asus Strix GTX 970 | WD Blue Nvme 1Tb | Corsair SF600 Platinum