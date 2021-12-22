Unifi åtkomst

Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Nätverk och uppkoppling Tråd

1
Tja

Lösning på Unifi AP så att jag kan fjärrstyra på distans.

AP är koppla via ASUS router

Har idag appen(knappt några inställningar) ,

Testade med mjukvara från datorn
(behöver då ha datorn igång för att kunna administrera)

https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=4652289

En cloudkey på plats där du har accesspunkten. Gärna generation 2, den är bättre.

Du kan också ha en server med controlern som du har ute på internet, på en molntjänst. Som du registrerar din accesspunkt till.
Eller controllern hemma hos dig med en portforward och registera accesspunkten mot din publika IP via dyndns

