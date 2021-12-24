Star Citizen - Blackguard rekryterar för försvara UEE emot Vandull´s & pirater

Vi i Blackguard strävar efter en positiv miljö där våra medlemmar har roligt och får ut glädje av vår gemenskap tillsammans!

Vi tror på en stark militär struktur (MilSim) under drift och skarpa lägen, men en normalare och avslappnad ton i övrig vardaglig kommunikation utanför events och liknande

Vi kommer att specialisera oss på black-ops arbeten med syftet är att försvara UEEs territorium mot Vanduul innan de korsar gränsen in mot UEE.

Vi kommer främst att fokusera oss på Vanduuls territorium, med uppgifter som utforskning samt kartläggning av område samt identifiera strategiska och intressanta POIs. Arbetet utforska inte bara på Vanduuls sida gränsen utan även delar av UEEs gränsområden kommer inkluderas i uppgifterna!

Vårt mål är att utveckla en exklusiv grupp av operatörer på ca 50 personer som kan vara med oss 2-3 gånger i veckan och alla känner samma passion och glädje för Star Citizen som vi alla i Blackguard känner!

Vår huvudsakliga flotta byggs för PVP men vi kommer att ägna oss åt PVE-verksamhet också för att få daglig drift att gå runt samt anordna roliga aktiviteter för våra medlemmar

I Blackguard ser vi gärna att alla medlemmar och operatörer har en aktiv roll i organisationen och alla bidrag uppmuntras! Allt från filmproduktion, modulutveckling eller stridsteknik till lore är saker som vi välkomnar våra medlemmar att aktivera sig med för att hjälpa Blackguard att bli en starkare och mer driftsäker organisation!

Vi följer ett strikt uppförande i spelet och följer UEEs lagar och regler så gott vi kan. Vi har ett organiserat upplägg där alla medlemmar har en roll och arbetsuppgift inom flottan. Känner du att du vill vara med i denna exklusiva grupp och ta del av känslan och tillfredsställelsen av att arbeta som en välorganiserad enhet där alla är lika viktiga, och där heder, lojalitet, brödraskap och ära värderas högt, så tar vi gärna del av din passion och ser gärna ett framtida samarbete och medlemskap mellan oss där vi tillsammans kan sträva efter att stärka och utvecklas tillsammans för att driva Blackguard framåt!

2940.08.03

36th Fighter squadron’s most celebrated (known) action against the Vanduul took place relatively recently, on August 3, 2940. A force of twelve Gladius fighters was ordered to provide close escort for a civilian Hull C transport ferrying survivors from a recent Vanduul strike. During the course of the planned escort run, the group improbably wandered into the largely undefended rear of a Vanduul supply fleet. By managing fire control through the Hull C and operating as a cohesive unit, the lightly armed force of Gladius was able to quickly eliminate nine fully laden Mule transports and their light escort screen. The incident, coming on the heels of several disastrous Vanduul raids.

The 36th Fighter Squadron are presently forward deployed aboard the UEES Sebek.

High-level scuttlebutt suggests that the 36th may be one of the first elite units to transition to the F8A Lightning heavy fighter. It’s a prospect the squadron’s pilots aren’t exactly happy about: after generations of proving that a great deal can be accomplished with the simplicity of a light fighter, few are eager to adopt the most complex piece of military equipment in Human history.

2941.01.09

A few handpicked from 36th Fighter Squadron and from 65th Battle Group assignation them over for a new unit that is more specialist on Black-Op operations deep inside Vandull´s space and can sabotage and create chaos in their own backyard.

The unit retained secret and classified for the UEE government for longtime for not be detected by Vandull´s spies.

2942.04.13

After long time reconnaissance in the Oberon System and we destroyed multiple capital ships for joint operation with 65th Battle Group, and was led by Admiral Bishop aboard his new flagship, UEES Retribution.

2944.02.03

For the first time a Xi’An corporation has opened a business on a Human planet. Representatives of the Jysho Corporation came to the city of Aydo on Green/Ellis to open CTR. Formed over fifty years ago, CTR enjoyed a steady rise to prominence within the Xi’An Empire by providing fuel and repair services at affordable prices, eventually becoming one of the most trusted providers to the Xi’An civilian population.

2946.05.12

”Blackguard" was created after the UEE Government close down the operations and the unit create private PMC Corporation as “Blackguard” and now under command of the Legatus “icE”

The first task for "Blackguard" to send out small team of engineers to move and build new secret mobilization Storage in Vanduul space!

2952.02.12

First week or reconnaissance in Orion and all nearby system we discovered nothing just checking the planets and just small patrol movement from Vanduul And them are use two Blade or Scythe or both of them.

2952.05.12

After twelve weeks of reconnaissance we believe detect a pattern in their patrol and too see if we are right we send out unmarked and not detectable merchandise ship as decoy and see if we can manage to fly the whole distance without being detected. And we made it!

Systems Armitage “Orion III” The site of the first Vanduul attack against humanity. Armitage had a growing population and pastures capable of agricultural development prior to the attacks. Now the planet is a wastland of abandoned Human settlements and plains pockmarked by blast craters. But not for long for we are here to change that.

2952.06.20

After fourteen jumps and traveling 174.03 AU from Earth to Orion and we have moved our Captial ship into the system as well and now we can begin to fulfill our contracts and deliver the goods as agreed. and we have got really well paid by the client and at the same time build us our own mobilization storage.

2952.07.01

We have finished the big merchandise contract but we still have to protected VIP!

2952.07.03

“Blackguard” send out too explore Vanduul systems “Viking” stealth sneaking and we only found two jumping points too try too found the secret jumping point too system Vesper or Vagabond! that we have overhear from from rumors from smugglers that are using this way too Vanguard system that is less guarded. So far we have not see any!

2953.03.14

But last days we have see more movement of "Vanduul" and more dense with ships and our scouts report in that more ships jumping in too the Viking system and them are heading for orion system and suddenly we see it in the radar! Vanduul capital fleet jump in too Orions system for perhaps get more supplies or just passes through or Vanduul detected our movment in the system. We have paid for patronage and assured us so we can fly us invisible and paid bribes so we can move in the Vanduul space. So we should not be sold to Vanduul fleet or that they should discover us. and now we will see how our allies are acting now that Vanduul fleet is here.

Vi i Blackguard har en Javelin, Idris-M, Polaris, 2x Hammerhead, 1x Nautilus, 2x Perseus, 2x M2, A2, 2x MSR, Kraken, Kraken Privateer, Hull D runt 140 skepp finns i flottan som tillhör Blackguard

