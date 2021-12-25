I am resuming my add.

Best screens I have EVER own to be honest!

Selling 2 pcs Dell 27 "Alienware AW2721D NANO IPS QHD G-Sync 240 Hz 1ms HDR600 1440p like NEW (plastic still on them).

Cheapest price on https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5659844 -> SEK 7949

My price SEK 6500/pc - if you buy both 12k price.

Invoice available + warranty 3 years at Dell

Preferably, pick up in MALMO.

If shipping is required, buyer is fully responsible and covers the shipping cost.

Accept only Swish.

* no exchanges please

* check feedback section

