Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Intel Core i5-12400 ger Ryzen 5 5600X på nosen i tidiga tester

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Melding Plague

Intel Core i5-12400 ger Ryzen 5 5600X på nosen i tidiga tester

På forumet Chiphell väntar man inte på officiell lansering av enklare Core i5- och Core i3-processorer. Tre modeller visar lovande prestanda i en rad prestandatester.

Läs hela artikeln här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Alder Lake ser ut att skala rätt bra och är minst sagt energieffektiv om man bortser från en stressad 12900K då.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Trevligt! Tittar man på Shadow of the Tomb Raider (som är rätt bra på att utnyttja trådar) så presterar ju 12100 bättre än 11400 och 5600G, och nästan lika bra som 5600X. Om F-varianten kommer in på runt 100 dollar så lär det bli fart på i lägre prisklasserna, vilket ju inte är otänktbart med tanke på att 10100F just nu kostar under 900kr.

Edit: Det borde också betyda att 12100F presterar lika bra eller bättre i spel som allt under 9700K, inklusive Zen 2. Marknaden för begagnade processorer lär få sig en ordentlig smäll.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Sando:

Trevligt! Tittar man på Shadow of the Tomb Raider (som är rätt bra på att utnyttja trådar) så presterar ju 12100 bättre än 11400 och 5600G, och nästan lika bra som 5600X. Om F-varianten kommer in på runt 100 dollar så lär det bli fart på i lägre prisklasserna, vilket ju inte är otänktbart med tanke på att 10100F just nu kostar under 900kr.

Edit: Det borde också betyda att 12100F presterar lika bra eller bättre i spel som allt under 9700K, inklusive Zen 2. Marknaden för begagnade processorer lär få sig en ordentlig smäll.

Gå till inlägget

Intel dribblar runt AMD här dock måste B/H/Q chipset moderkorten komma, Z690 är på tok för dyrt och onödigt då dom flesta budgetkorten kommer med minnesöverklockning så det som skiljer Z från övriga är lite uppade komponenter och cpu överklockning.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

woohoo!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av fesen:

Intel dribblar runt AMD här dock måste B/H/Q chipset moderkorten komma, Z690 är på tok för dyrt och onödigt då dom flesta budgetkorten kommer med minnesöverklockning så det som skiljer Z från övriga är lite uppade komponenter och cpu överklockning.

Gå till inlägget

Absolut, men vad jag har förstått så kommer åtminstone H610 och B660 att släppas samtidigt som non-K-processorerna.

Det kan mycket väl bli en 12100 till min nya HTPC!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Bra om alla deltagare är bra och utvecklingen går framåt. Dessutom kör ju intel på relativt pressade priser på cpuerna (dock ej plattformen än).

Hoppas vi kan få se liknande utveckling på GPU-sidan snart

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara