Vilken CPU

Medlem

Vilken CPU

Halloj, sitter nu med ett 3700x, 3080 och kikar på CPU uppgraderingar. Har nu "snöat" in mig på antingen 5800x eller 12600k. Båda två verkar ha snarlik prestanda och är unegfär lika dyra med MOBO uppgradering/fläkt etc. Vilken skulle ni ha valt? Är inte lika insatt i dator komponenter som jag en gång var och känner mig helt lost till vad som är bäst nu.

Medlem

Here we go again

Medlem

Jag slår ett slag för 12600k eftersom jag är Intel fanboy - snart kommer väl någon klok människa från det röda laget kommentera att jag har helt fel. Trots att jag arbetat med att bygga gamingdatorer på hobbynivå i lite mer än 15 år.

Medlem
Jag skulle vänta nån enstaka månad tills att nya Zen 3D släpps (Ryzen 6000). Det ska enligt rykten hända "tidigt 2022", men vi borde väl veta mer efter CES nästa om en vecka.

Det verkar i dagsläget som att B450 borde få stöd för Ryzen 6000 (åtminstone MSI har redan uppdaterat BIOS), så då får du en ny generation utan att behöva byta moderkort. Jag skulle också i övrigt rekommendera att fortsätta med Ryzen. Det är betydligt billigare att inte behöva uppdatera moderkortet.

Problemet med Intel just nu är också att det är svårt att få tag på Z690-moderkort med stöd för DDR4, samtidigt som det är svårt att få tag på DDR5 till vettigt pris.

Medlem

Sen skulle jag också fråga mig själv om det är vettigt att byta CPU just nu. 3700X är ju inte direkt någon dålig processor, och mot slutet av förra året släpps Ryzen 7000 med ny sockel (AM5) och DDR5 till vettigare pris.

Medlem
Var känner du att processorn är otillräcklig? 5800X ger drygt 2 % mer FPS än 3700X i 1440p och i 4K presterar de identiskt.

Medlem
Jag kan inte föreställa mig att din CPU flaskar din GPU, ens i 1080p och än mindre i 1440p? Jag är inte helt övertygad om att du kommer att se någon prestandavinst, om du inte har något särskilt use case.
Hoppa in på Intel Core i9-11900K, Core i7-11700KF och Core i5-11600K "Rocket Lake" och kolla. Notera att de har testat med ett 3090- skillnaderna mellan processorerna blir mindre för dig.

Medlem
Vad spelar du i för upplösning? Kör du 1080p räcker en 5600x, du har ju moderkort som stödjer. Vid 1440p är det knappt värt, du kanske får 5 möjligtvis 10fps till om du byter upp dig till Amd 5xxx-serien eller Intel 12xxx-serien

