Mini atx till i7 9700k

Mini atx till i7 9700k

Hej,

Jag firade jul hemma hos min bror i Danmark och min brorson fick en i7 9700k, som tyvärr inte funkar på hans nuvarande B150m Pro Gaming Micro atx. Socket stämmer, men som jag förstår det är moderkortet helt enkelt för gammalt och stöder inte processorn.

Nu är min fråga vilket micro atx som vore bäst att köpa till honom. Det får gärna vara lite billigare. Han spelar mest minecraft, så moderkortet ska egentligen vara bra nog för att stödja resten av komponenterna och inte så mycket mer än så.

Nu minns jag inte exakta komponenterna, men det är två stickor ram (8gb/st) Kingston fury beast (?) 3600mhz.
Nya moderkortet behöver så klart inte stödja den hastigheten då han förmodligen inte märker någon skillnad. Men 2000+ MHz känns rimligt?

Nätagg: corsair 550w

Cpu: i7 9700k

Gpu: 1070

Kom jättegärna med förslag om ni kan.

Tack på förhand och gott nytt år!

oj ett b150m pro! de va gammalt! den klarar max 2133mhz ram, så vem än som köpte dessa 3600mhz stickor till honom är ju rejält overkill då moderkortet ej klarar högre än 2133.

9700k är en 3 generationer gammal cpu, men funkar mycket bra än idag.

du kommer behöva en b360 för att kunna köra med denna processor, och dessa klarar fortfarande bara 2666mhz max i klockfrekvens.
komplett har en b360-f för 1700kr fast kommer först in i februari...

https://www.komplett.se/product/1003820/datorutrustning/dator...

köp ej ett h310m moderkort då strömförsörjningen är för kass för att klarar av en 9700k.

Eftersom du är på Swec så måste ju nämnas att en 9700k bäst paras ihop med ett Z390 eller Z370 för lite överklockning men förstår att det i detta fallet inte är så aktuellt

Med det sagt, kan du hitta ett begagnat sådant till rätt pris (<1000kr) så är det givetvis bra!

Realistiskt sätt så är ett B360 mest värde för pengarna, iaf om du är ute efter nytt.

Finns kort som du kan beställa idag, länkar en lista från Prisjakt med filter på Micro- och Mini-ATX:
https://classic.prisjakt.nu/kategori.php?l=s471303266&o=lokal...

Verkar vara ett vettigt alternativ:
https://www.computersalg.se/i/4465829/asus-tuf-b360m-e-gaming...

Det finns väl ingen anledning att inte välja ett så billigt moderkort som möjligt (så länge man inte går för överklockning och z3x0)?

Det är detta jag inte vet riktigt. Osäker vad man gör avkall på om man väljer ett för 600 jämfört med 1000. Tänker att det har med kylning och allmän byggkvalitet att göra?

Det är detta jag inte vet riktigt. Osäker vad man gör avkall på om man väljer ett för 600 jämfört med 1000. Tänker att det har med kylning och allmän byggkvalitet att göra?

Tusen tack för svaret. B360 verkar bra och ni är två som föreslagit den. Nån särskild tillverkare som rekommenderas, ocb är det något annat man kan behöva tänka på? Vet ni om B360 har rätt bios eller måste det uppdateras för att i7 9700k ska funka?

Det är främst funktioner man offrar på de billigare korten. Ex har det länkade moderkortet bara två utgångar för fläktar. och verkar sakna m.2 till lagring.
Spänningsregleringen är ofta klenare på billiga moderkort. Men det spelar ju bara roll om den är för klen, ingen aning om hur krävande en 9700k är.

Sen undrar jag om datorn har ett chassi med fönster? RGB osv är viktigt? Byggde en dator i somras till en kollegas son, då var det väldigt viktigt att jag fick med så mycket RGB som möjligt med budgeten.

En annan fundering är CPU kylning. Är det ex så att han idag har en i5 6400 med intels original kylare så bör ni skaffa en ny kylare till 9700k.

Ah, ok. M.2 kan ju vara schyst att ha om han vill uppgradera ssd:n nån gång i framtiden och då kan det vara värt några extra hundralappar om man dessutom får bättre byggkvalitet och strömförsörjning, som någon nämnde tidigare.

Han har en endast två fläktar nu och det klarar han sig nog bra på.

Haha yes, han har fönster på datorn och har en sån NZXT (?) vattenkylare till processorn som har lite RGB och sånt. Utöver det inte så mycket faktiskt.

