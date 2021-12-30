Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

32” skärm och 2560x1440

32” skärm och 2560x1440

Hej!

Tänkte slå till på en GP850 från LG och det är knappt nån prisskillnad mellan 27” och 32”, några hundralappar snackar vi om. Däremot är man orolig för om 2K är alldeles för lågt för den skärmstorleken. Nån som kör på 32” med följande upplösning och som kan berätta? Märker man av pixlarna?

Medlem
Har ägt både 27" och 32" från LG. Jag tyckte 27" kändes bättre, dock i mitt tycke. Inga större fel på 32", förutom att jag tyckte den blev för fyrkantig Så jag sålde den och köpte en LG 34GN850-B som jag tycker är skönare att spela och titta på.

Medlem

Jag köpte Asus TUF VG32VQ när den var på kampanj hos Webhallen och är grymt nöjd, trots att den är är böjd, men bara minimalt.
Gick från BenQ XL2720 120Hz.

Asus VG32VQ

Har du suttit med en vanlig standard 24 tums 1080p nån gång?
32 tum 1440p har samma pixelstorlek
(och man sitter nog normalt aningens längre från 32 tummaren...)

Tycker det är helt ok. Så länge man har lite avstånd.

