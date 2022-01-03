Önskas köpa: Oculus Quest 2

Sectrum
Medlem ♥
●
“It was luxuries like air conditioning that brought down the Roman Empire. With air conditioning their windows were shut; they couldn’t hear the barbarians coming.”
Vill köpa ett Oculus Quest 2. Är egentligen inte jätteintresserad av kringutrustningen men vi kan ju förhandla.
Bor i Pite så blir ju att skicka.
Hör av dig i kommentarsfältet eller i PM.
God fortsättning,
