Market fraud - maybe add few more rules

Hi all,

I am new to the forum and new to Sweden, which I love so far. I've read some posts in the Market related topics and it seems that there are fraudulent sales from time to time where people lose money.

In the forum I am a member of in my "old" country, being able to post an advertisement was a privilege. User had to be a member for 6 months and have a number of forum posts which would mean that he is an active member of the community. Also posts in some of the topics were not counted - ie. talk about movies, shows, books, ads themselves, etc. Only IT related topics like software, hardware, audio and video, etc. posts counted for this status. If someone tried to boost his posts (by adding simple comments to topics), admins would delete them.

I don't know if this forum supports these functions and if admin team has the time to deal with it, but having a bit more rules could prevent fraud on the long run.

My two cents.