Samsung kan tvingas höja priser efter nya nedstängningar i Kina

"Similarly, for several years during the 1980s the U.S. government restricted the import of Japanese automobiles to a certain quota, creating an artificial shortage of foreign cars. The result? General Motors and other U.S. car manufacturers not only sold more cars but raised their prices, thereby enjoying an economic rent (the difference between the price of domestic cars and the cheaper but unavailable Japanese alternative). Japanese auto manufacturers also enjoyed an economic rent because the demand for their cars in the United States outstripped the artificially low supply.

Not much can be done about natural limitations on supply, for which Mr. Tyson is no doubt grateful, but seeking economic rents by creating artificial limitations is a booming business."