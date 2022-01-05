Forum Datorkomponenter Retro Tråd

Mega65 - "possibly the fastest 8-bit computer of all time!"

Permalänk
Mega65 - "possibly the fastest 8-bit computer of all time!"

Idag tog jag steget och la en beställning av https://mega65.org/
Ska bli väldigt kul att utforska en ny 8bit-plattform och lära mig koda assembler på den.

Har vi några andra här på forumet som lagt en beställning på en Mega65 eller har ni kanske redan införskaffat en?

För lite övrig info om maskinen:

The MEGA65 is a 100% open-source implementation of the official (but never-released) Commodore 65 computer. It is in development by associates of the Museum of Electronic Games and Art e. V., a not-for-profit institution "dedicated to the preservation of our digital heritage."

General

  • Extremely fast and feature complete 8-bit home computer

  • 3-FPGA-design with no closed-source ARM™ cores inside

  • Completely Open Source and under continuous development

  • Under development by dozens of ingenious nerds and M-E-G-A e.V. (non-profit organisation) since 2014

  • Commodore™ 65-based architecture, highly Commodore™ 64 (wip) and 65 compatible

  • AMIGA™, ATARI™ ST and other cores being developed or ported, or make your own core

  • Use internal 3.5” floppy disk drive, SDHC™ cards und external disk drives, all at the same time

  • Use many Commodore™ 64 cartridges with internal expansion slot

  • Commodore™ 64 compatibility enhanced compared to original Commodore™ 65

Hardware

  • Xilinx™ Artix A7 200T FPGA for main integrated circuit, additional MAX™ 10 FPGA for recovery

  • cherryMX™ based retro keyboard with metal frame

  • Moulded C65-style plastic case with support for additional ports and other modifications

  • 100 MBit LAN, dual SDHC™ card slots, digital video and more

  • 4 SIDs, OPL2™ (wip), 4-channel 16-bit DMA-based Audio in FPGA

  • Keyboard FPGA allows for easy control and reconfiguration to individual needs

  • 40 MHz 8-bit CPU, 384 KB fast RAM, 8 MB serial RAM (wip)

  • VIC-IV video controller with VGA™ and digital video connectors

  • Digital and analog video output usable at the same time

  • 3.5 mm 4-pin stereo audio socket. Audio is also sent on the digital video connector

  • Internal Pmod™ connectors for additional expansions like Tape, Userport, extra memory or real SIDs

  • JTAG™/FTDI™ programmer port for quick testing + flashing of bitstreams, debugging and coding

  • Supports real 1541, 1571, 1581 Commodore™ drives via IEC Port

  • Battery-backed real-time-clock (battery CR1220 not included)

  • Keyboard fits original Commodore™ 65 case

Coolt!
Hade ingen koll på CSG 65CE02 sedan tidigare.

Hur är det med native c65-mjukvara finns det folk som har kodat grejer för prototyperna?

Nu har jag inte börjat utforska denna värld så jättenoga ännu

Men plattformen utvecklas av bland annat de som faktiskt byggde C65 på tidigt 90tal och de har licensen för C65 ROMen samt GEOS och en hel del (allt?) mjukvara från de prototyper som finns.
Men detta är samtidigt inte en C65, det är en Mega65, de har gjort egna förbättringar och lösningar också som gör att detta inte bara är en vanlig "retro"-dator utan faktiskt en bättre dator.

För att också skapa samma förutsättningar som en 80tals-dator har de gjort en enormt stor/djup manuel till datorn.
https://files.mega65.org/manuals-upload/mega65-book.pdf
1000+ sidor om hur man använder den.

Man kan också växla till C64-mode likt en Commodore128.

Kul att se att det finns intresse.

Jag beställde min 1 okt 2021.

Men vi får väl se när de kan leverera. Räknar kallt med att det kommer att ta ett tag.

Ser fram emot maskinen.

Googlade lite där och verkar ju finnas några få saker skrivna för c65 men precis som du säger så är det ju en del på g nu för mega65.

Tänkte mest eftersom prototyperna (av c65) funnits ute länge så kanske folk hade slängt ihop lite demos eller portat spel för skojs skull tidigare men verkar väldigt begränsat med sådant.

Kul! Har kikat på denna lite då och då men inte vågat mig på att boka en ännu.

För egen del är det viktigaste att C64-kompatibiliteten är på topp, och om det vet vi inte särskilt mycket ännu. Hoppas de börjar leverera dem lite mer frekvent nu så tester osv kan börja cirkulera.

Väldigt spännande projekt rent allmänt, det ska bli intressant att se var det här tar vägen. Enda problemet jag ser är att den är.. väldigt dyr.

Som jag uppfattat det är inte coren för mega65 100% C64 kompatibel och har inget syfte att vara det.
Men de arbetar på en C64-core också. Så det kommer en iaf.

Japp, du har helt rätt, jag var lite för snabb. Jag vet om att det jobbas på en specifik 64-core, och det var vad jag menade - vi vet inte hur bra den är ännu.

Oavsett tycker jag det är jätteskoj att fler får upp ögonen för projektet. Du får mer än gärna berätta hur det går när du väl får den i dina händer!

