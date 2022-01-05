Mega65 - "possibly the fastest 8-bit computer of all time!"

Idag tog jag steget och la en beställning av https://mega65.org/

Ska bli väldigt kul att utforska en ny 8bit-plattform och lära mig koda assembler på den.

Har vi några andra här på forumet som lagt en beställning på en Mega65 eller har ni kanske redan införskaffat en?

För lite övrig info om maskinen:

The MEGA65 is a 100% open-source implementation of the official (but never-released) Commodore 65 computer. It is in development by associates of the Museum of Electronic Games and Art e. V., a not-for-profit institution "dedicated to the preservation of our digital heritage."

General

Extremely fast and feature complete 8-bit home computer

3-FPGA-design with no closed-source ARM™ cores inside

Completely Open Source and under continuous development

Under development by dozens of ingenious nerds and M-E-G-A e.V. (non-profit organisation) since 2014

Commodore™ 65-based architecture, highly Commodore™ 64 (wip) and 65 compatible

AMIGA™, ATARI™ ST and other cores being developed or ported, or make your own core

Use internal 3.5” floppy disk drive, SDHC™ cards und external disk drives, all at the same time

Use many Commodore™ 64 cartridges with internal expansion slot

Commodore™ 64 compatibility enhanced compared to original Commodore™ 65

Hardware