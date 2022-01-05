- Plats
Mega65 - "possibly the fastest 8-bit computer of all time!"
Idag tog jag steget och la en beställning av https://mega65.org/
Ska bli väldigt kul att utforska en ny 8bit-plattform och lära mig koda assembler på den.
Har vi några andra här på forumet som lagt en beställning på en Mega65 eller har ni kanske redan införskaffat en?
För lite övrig info om maskinen:
The MEGA65 is a 100% open-source implementation of the official (but never-released) Commodore 65 computer. It is in development by associates of the Museum of Electronic Games and Art e. V., a not-for-profit institution "dedicated to the preservation of our digital heritage."
General
Extremely fast and feature complete 8-bit home computer
3-FPGA-design with no closed-source ARM™ cores inside
Completely Open Source and under continuous development
Under development by dozens of ingenious nerds and M-E-G-A e.V. (non-profit organisation) since 2014
Commodore™ 65-based architecture, highly Commodore™ 64 (wip) and 65 compatible
AMIGA™, ATARI™ ST and other cores being developed or ported, or make your own core
Use internal 3.5” floppy disk drive, SDHC™ cards und external disk drives, all at the same time
Use many Commodore™ 64 cartridges with internal expansion slot
Commodore™ 64 compatibility enhanced compared to original Commodore™ 65
Hardware
Xilinx™ Artix A7 200T FPGA for main integrated circuit, additional MAX™ 10 FPGA for recovery
cherryMX™ based retro keyboard with metal frame
Moulded C65-style plastic case with support for additional ports and other modifications
100 MBit LAN, dual SDHC™ card slots, digital video and more
4 SIDs, OPL2™ (wip), 4-channel 16-bit DMA-based Audio in FPGA
Keyboard FPGA allows for easy control and reconfiguration to individual needs
40 MHz 8-bit CPU, 384 KB fast RAM, 8 MB serial RAM (wip)
VIC-IV video controller with VGA™ and digital video connectors
Digital and analog video output usable at the same time
3.5 mm 4-pin stereo audio socket. Audio is also sent on the digital video connector
Internal Pmod™ connectors for additional expansions like Tape, Userport, extra memory or real SIDs
JTAG™/FTDI™ programmer port for quick testing + flashing of bitstreams, debugging and coding
Supports real 1541, 1571, 1581 Commodore™ drives via IEC Port
Battery-backed real-time-clock (battery CR1220 not included)
Keyboard fits original Commodore™ 65 case