Flera stycken AppData mappar

Hejsan!

Jag har stött på ett problem. Vissa program installeras i en egen %appdata% mapp vilket skapar problem.

Finns det någon smidig lösning för detta? Till exempel att man tvingar alla program att installeras i "Administratör" mappen.

Eller är det en ominstallation som gäller?

Svårt problem att googla efter då det känns som att det har med "ö"et att göra.

Tacksam för svar!

Intressant problem, har inte stött på det förut. Vet du vilka appar som skapar dem? (Det bör ju gå att lista ut på innehållet i de felaktiga mapparna, antar jag.)

AdministratÃ¶r kommer från en felaktig konvertering mellan Latin1 och UTF-8, skulle tro att den andra är något liknande men mellan andra charsets. Är det väldigt gamla program tro?

I "AdministratÃ¶r" > "Roaming" finns "Microsoft" > "Teams"
I "AdministratÃ¶r" > "Local" finns "NVIDIA" > "DXCACHE"

I "Administrat”r" > "Local" finns "Microsoft" > "Internet Explorer" "VSApplicationInsights och "Windows"

Väldigt skumt problem. Skulle till installera lite dependencies med "npm install" och fick en massa errors. För att cmd försökte hitta program i "Administrat”r" mappen antar jag

Ett tips är att enbart köra Windows på engelska Övriga språk är mer eller mindre otestade samt betydligt svårare att felsöka.

Vad är "Administratör" för något konto? Är det ditt egna användarnamn eller det inbyggda (och vanligtvis dolda) "Administrator"-kontot? Antar det sistnämnda?

Att använda det inbyggda admin-kontot för annat än felsökning och installation av programvaror brukar inte vara att rekommendera.

Vad är det för konstig prick som installerat ett OS med pricks/prickar i användarnamnet?

Enklaste åtgärden är att inte använda kontot administratör alls utan om man prompt nu bara måste vara inloggad som admin, skapa kontot admin med administratörsrättigheter.

Hade samma problem eftersom mitt namn har en "ü". Program som Opera och Black Desert Online skapade varsin mapp.
Jag gav upp (kunde inte hitta någonting heller) och ominstallerade windows.
Nu har jag problem att det finns en magiskt administratör som har fler rättigheter än vad jag har (men som inte finns) men mapparna är borta!

