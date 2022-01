2TB M.2 SSD / G.Skill RAM

Hey.

Clearing out some stuff here at home to make way for new projects and hardware.

I have the following for sale:

1. G.Skill Trident Z Royal Silver 3200mhz CL16 32GB

Bids from 1000kr

2. Teamgroup L5 3DLITE 240GB 2.5" SSD

Bids from 200kr

3. Teamgroup T-Force Delta Max 250GB aRGB 2.5" SSD

Bids from 300kr

4. Corsair Neutron XT 480GB 2.5" SSD

Bids from 200kr

5. Patriot Viper PCIE Gen4 VP4100 2TB M.2 SSD

Bids from 2000kr

All bids in the thread please! Have a good one!

