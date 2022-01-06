Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Anslutningar Vattenkylning

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Anslutningar Vattenkylning

Söker 45 graders anslutningar, helst roterbara.
Om nån sitter på npgra slangklämmor 17-19mm som på bilden så är de intressant med.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara