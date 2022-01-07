Forum Mjukvara Programmering och digitalt skapande Tråd

TryParse i Python?

TryParse i Python?

Hejsan!

Det är så att jag håller på med Python och just nu försöker jag förstå mig på hur konvertering mellan olika data typer går till. Jag har en fundering.

Jag har erfarenheter från språket C# och där använder jag mig av en enastående metod som heter TryParse vilket går ut på att du matar in ett nummer eller ett tecken och tillbaka får du ett boolean värde, dvs sant eller falskt. Om det blir sant så lyckades konverteringen och om det blir falskt misslyckades det.

Här är ett exempel på metoden TryParse jag syftar på i språket C#.

            Console.Write("Ange ett tal: ");

            string input = Console.ReadLine();
            bool konverterar = float.TryParse(input, out float tal);

            if (konverterar == true)
            {
                Console.WriteLine("Konverteringen har lyckats.");
            }

            else
            {
                Console.WriteLine("Konverteringen misslyckades.");
            }

            Console.ReadKey();

Min fundering är om det finns någon liknande metod i Python? Jag har sökt runt men inte riktigt hittat något.

Tack på förhand!

Det finns inget direkt inbyggt som används på exakt samma sätt som TryParse i C#. Men du kan enkelt göra det själv med en liten hjälpfunktion

def TryParseInt(value):
    try:
        return int(value), True
    except ValueError:
        return value, False

Som du använder enligt följande exempel

val, success = TryParseInt(val)
if success:
    ...
else:
   ...

Men det går även att göra i en "oneliner" om du känner dig bekväm med eventuella fel vid t.ex. unicode m.m., då string har funktionen isdigit() som returnerar true/false om det helt enkelt är ett heltal eller ej. För decimaltal finns även isdecimal().

value = int(val) if val.isdigit() else None
if value:
    ...
else:
    ...

För fler alternativ, läs igenom svaren på stackoverflow. Förklarar lite bättre ang. varför det är som det är

Nej, det som anses normalt i Python är att använda den vanliga konverteringen och hantera eventuell exception.

Dvs snarare någonting i linje med detta:

tal = None
try:
  tal = int(input)
  print("Konverteringen lyckades")
except ValueError:
  print("Konverteringen misslyckades")

(vad man nu vill ha för hantering)

Skrivet av Pamudas:

Men det går även att göra i en "oneliner" om du känner dig bekväm med eventuella fel vid t.ex. unicode m.m., då string har funktionen isdigit() som returnerar true/false om det helt enkelt är ett heltal eller ej. För decimaltal finns även isdecimal().

value = int(val) if val.isdigit() else None
if value:
    ...
else:
    ...
Det där blir ju dock fel för negativa heltal.

Skrivet av evil penguin:

Det där blir ju dock fel för negativa heltal.

Gå till inlägget

Sant, det tänkte jag inte på. Kan då kombineras med .lstrip("-") innan .isdigit()
d.v.s val.lstrip("-").isdigit() Rekommenderar dock att fortfarande köra på egna hjälpfunktionen.

