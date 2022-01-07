Why would a dragon hoard gold? Because the dragon represents everything that you’re afraid of. What’s embedded in everything you’re afraid of? Absolutely everything that you need to find. Run from what you’re afraid of, run from exactly what you need to find. Dragons hoard gold because the thing you most need is always to be found where you least want to look. What happens if you go after the dragon? - Jordan Peterson
TryParse i Python?
Pamudas
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Fractal Design Define R5 MSI
B450 Tomahawk MAX AMD Ryzen 3700x Msi GTX1080 Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB 32GB @ 3200MHz
evil penguin
Medlem ★
●
AMD Ryzen9 5900X || Gigabyte X570 Ultra || RTX 3090 FE || Gskill Trident Z 3600 64GB || Samsung 950 Pro 512GB || Samsung 960 Pro 1024GB || XB270HU 1440p IPS G-Sync
evil penguin
Medlem ★
●
AMD Ryzen9 5900X || Gigabyte X570 Ultra || RTX 3090 FE || Gskill Trident Z 3600 64GB || Samsung 950 Pro 512GB || Samsung 960 Pro 1024GB || XB270HU 1440p IPS G-Sync