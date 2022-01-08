[S] Fläktar 140mm: Noctua, Fractal

Rebe1
Medlem ♥
●
| R5 5800x | MSI B550 Tomahawk | 2x8 GB 4000 cl16 | Intel 600p 512GB | 1080 Ti LC
Hej.
Till salu finns:
3x Noctua NF-P14s Redux 1500 PWM, 75 SEK/st
3x Noctua NF-P14s Redux 1200 PWM, 75 SEK/st
2x Fractal Dynamic X2 GP-14 1000 RPM (DC), 60 SEK/st
Paketpris "Noctua" (6x): 300 SEK, annars alla 8st 400 SEK
Mvh,
Jakub
| R5 5800x | MSI B550 Tomahawk | 2x8 GB 4000 cl16 | Intel 600p 512GB | 1080 Ti LC
6x Noctua 300 + frakt
6x Noctua 300 + frakt
Noterat!
| R5 5800x | MSI B550 Tomahawk | 2x8 GB 4000 cl16 | Intel 600p 512GB | 1080 Ti LC
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.