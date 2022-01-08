Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

[S] Fläktar 140mm: Noctua, Fractal

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

[S] Fläktar 140mm: Noctua, Fractal

Hej.

Till salu finns:

3x Noctua NF-P14s Redux 1500 PWM, 75 SEK/st

3x Noctua NF-P14s Redux 1200 PWM, 75 SEK/st

2x Fractal Dynamic X2 GP-14 1000 RPM (DC), 60 SEK/st

Paketpris "Noctua" (6x): 300 SEK, annars alla 8st 400 SEK

Mvh,
Jakub

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

6x Noctua 300 + frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Ketric:

6x Noctua 300 + frakt

Gå till inlägget

Noterat!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Hej
400 plux frakt föf alla

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara