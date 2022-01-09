Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Huset orsakar problem med PC?

Huset orsakar problem med PC?

Jag haft besvär med stutters/fps drops i spel sedan ett tag tillbaka.

Började först med ett hemmabygge med 3080 och 5800x. Hade rullat på bra i någon månad tills besvären började. Har även en annan tråd angående detta! https://www.sweclockers.com/forum/trad/1649165-stutters-och-f...

Har haft den inne på service hos Inet med förhoppningen att dom skulle kunna hjälpa mig men fick som svar att dem inte kunde återskapa mitt problem.

Konstigt tänkte jag. Men fick då idén att testa datorn hos en vän. Ganska oväntat så upplevde jag (och han) samma typ av lagg även hos honom med min dator.

Allt kändes konstigt men utgick ändå från att något var fel på min dator och beställde en i liknande spec från Inet (Taurus 3080ti - 5900x)

Ganska oväntat så hade även den samma besvär hemma hos mig, trots att jag testat mängder med olika kringutrustningar (skärmar, tangentbord, möss och även olika eluttag etc etc)

Och nu är jag ett enda stort frågetecken. Finns verkligen inget jag inte har testat så jag är egentligen inte här för att få tips. Dels pga av det men även på grund av att allt är sålt/returnerat så har ändå ingen dator att testa på i nuläget

Men jag undrar om detta är något som någon har hört om innan. Kan det vara elen i huset? Kylan? Kan det vara området jag bor i? Kan verkligen inte förstå mig på varför det är så just för mig…

Känns inte ens värt att skaffa en ny dator.. även om jag verkligen vill börja spela igen :/

Det är nog ovanligt, men det kan ju vara så att du inte har 230 volt (+-10%). För stor avvikelse kan göra att elektronik beter sig konstigt, medan det inte är tillräckligt stor avvikelse för att t.ex lampor ska sluta fungera. Men det går snabbt att ta reda på genom att mäta spänningen i uttagen. Vad det sen beror på kan vara lite olika saker.

Funkar spis och sådant som det ska?

Mer tippat är fel inställningar...

Medlem
Får ta att mäta det imorgon!

Ja spis och dylikt funkar bra!
Dock märkt något konstigt i rummet, till exempel när jag tänder lampan så kan tvn slockna i någon millisekund. Som att den stänger av sig själv och sätts igång igen direkt efter. Händer dock inte alltid men ibland. Slump?

Mer tippat är fel inställningar...

I spelet menar du?

Skulle väl gissa att en sådan dator skulle klara att maxa spel på 2k och 4k utan stutters.

Och ännu mera så på 1080p vilket också kunde vara helt ospelbart ibland…

Medlem

Medlem
Får ta att mäta det imorgon!

Låter svajigt. Om det inte bara är någon huvudsäkring som har gått (kan ge lite konstiga symtom) så skulle jag låta en elektriker kika på det där. Dagens elektronik brukar inte må så bra av korta bortfall.

Medlem

bästa är väl att mäta din ström hemma. borde väl finnas ngn manick du kan koppla in som mäter över ett dygn typ

