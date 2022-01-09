Moderkort: Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master | CPU: AMD Ryzen R9 3900X | CPU-kylare: Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black | RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 64 GB (4x16) DDR4-3600 CL18 | GPU: Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity OC + Palit RTX 2080 Ti GamingPro OC | SSD: 2 x Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1 TB NVMe + Kingston A400 480 GB + Samsung QVO860 1 TB | PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA G2 1000 W Gold | Chassi: Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL | Skärm: BenQ PD3200U @ 3840x2160 + ASUS ROG Strix XG32VQ @ 2560x1440 | Tangentbord: Corsair K68 RGB Cherry MX Red | Mus: Logitech MX Master 2S
Köpa programlicenser via Elgiganten? Smidigt eller dumt?
s3ns3n
Medlem ♥
●
Why would a dragon hoard gold? Because the dragon represents everything that you’re afraid of. What’s embedded in everything you’re afraid of? Absolutely everything that you need to find. Run from what you’re afraid of, run from exactly what you need to find. Dragons hoard gold because the thing you most need is always to be found where you least want to look. What happens if you go after the dragon? - Jordan Peterson
s3ns3n
Medlem ♥
●
Why would a dragon hoard gold? Because the dragon represents everything that you’re afraid of. What’s embedded in everything you’re afraid of? Absolutely everything that you need to find. Run from what you’re afraid of, run from exactly what you need to find. Dragons hoard gold because the thing you most need is always to be found where you least want to look. What happens if you go after the dragon? - Jordan Peterson
Were_M_Eye
Medlem ♥
●
Levandebild
Medlem ♥ ★
●