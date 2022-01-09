Forum Mjukvara Microsoft Windows Tråd

Köpa programlicenser via Elgiganten? Smidigt eller dumt?

Köpa programlicenser via Elgiganten? Smidigt eller dumt?

Funderar på att köpa en licens till ett program via Elgiganten, för priset är bra där. Men jag vet ju att Elgiganten har ett tvivelaktigt rykte när det gäller kundtjänst och service när nåt går fel. Programlicenser är ju knepiga för det är ingen vara man kan reklamera på nåt enkelt sätt om det går snett i processen.

Är det värt att chansa? Sparar 300-400 jämfört med "normalpris" som jag hittar på andra ställen.

Medlem

Varför skulle du behöva reklamera ett program? Det är väl ingenting som kan gå sönder?

Det skulle väl vara om kodnyckeln inte fungerar eller liknande. Men i sådana fall kan det ju vara väldigt svårt att bevisa att man inte redan använt nyckeln.

Ja, det är sant!

Tror inte elgiganten skulle sälja en licens som inte fungerar. Tycker du verkar lite paranoid.

Är det däremot att du behöver hjälp att installera programet så kan du vända dig till bolaget som tillverkat det.

Det är exakt det jag menar. Det blir väldigt svårt att bevisa nåt i det läget.

Å andra sidan, skulle du köpa på något av de andra dyrare ställena skulle det inte bli enklare att bevisa. Eller tror/hoppas du de är mer godtrogna än Elgig?

