Hur ska jag koppla ihop skärmen och grafikkortet för att uppnå 165 Hz?

Hur ska jag koppla ihop skärmen och grafikkortet för att uppnå 165 Hz?

Hej!

Har köpt denna skärm:
https://www.inet.se/produkt/2218747/msi-27-optix-mag274qrf-qd...
165 Hz. 2x HDMI 2.0b, 1x DP 1.2a anslutningar.

Med detta grafikkort:
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5412408/asus-geforce-rtx-3070-8gb...
2x HDMI 2.1 och 3x DP 1.4a anslutningar.

Ska bygga min egen dator nästa vecka och frågan är hur jag ska koppla ihop skärmen och GPUn för att faktiskt uppnå 165 Hz? För så vitt jag förstått är jag begränsad till 144 Hz med tanke på att skärmens HDMI 2.0b mig veterligen maxar 144 Hz och DP 1.2 på 140 Hz. Grafikkortets anslutningar ska ju klara mer än 144 Hz men blir inte skärmen flaskhalsen? Skärmen ska ju på något sätt kunna uppnå 165 Hz enligt specifikationen så jag borde rimligtvis ha missförstått något här.

Tacksam för hjälp

Skärmen klarar 165 Hz via DP, så använd det. Adaptiv synk (G-Sync Compatible) fungerar även bara med DP, så det är DP som i första hand är tänkt att användas när man kopplar skärmen till en dator.

Varför köpte du skärmen innan du kollat upp stödet. Grafikkortet stöder ju 240hz i 1440p. Men spelar 24hz någon roll?

En så här kabel borde klara de galant och för att få 165hz brukar det oftast finnas en inställning i skärmmenyn som överklockar skärmen till 165hz.
https://www.kjell.com/se/produkter/dator/kablar-adaptrar/disp...

En så här kabel borde klara de galant och för att få 165hz brukar det oftast finnas en inställning i skärmmenyn som överklockar skärmen till 165hz.
https://www.kjell.com/se/produkter/dator/kablar-adaptrar/disp...

Det följer givetvis med en DP-kabel med skärmen också som lär fungera alldeles utmärkt.

Om du är ny med G-sync kolla denna med

https://blurbusters.com/gsync/gsync101-input-lag-tests-and-se...

Det är inte DP version ditt eller datt som är gränsen, utan bandbredden hos den kretsuppsättning som används. Skärmen använder högst rimligt två gränser och det är ≈18 Gbps som är defacto bandbredd för majoriteten skärmar samt enligt HDMI 2.0-specen. Att den klarar 165 Hz tyder på att den också kör HBR2-hastighet med ≈20 Gbps över DP (enligt DP 1.2-specen).

Detta räcker till 1440p i 144 Hz respektive 165 Hz. Det finns väldigt många skärmar som når max 144 Hz även över DP då kretsuppsättningen maxar på 18 Gbps. Men när det är 165 Hz i specen så är det över DP och någon form av aktiverad "överklockning". Detta kommer av att en del äldre grafikkort sällan orkar den fulla HBR2-hastigheten utan är i praktiken på den gamla defacto 18 Gbps. Då måste skärmen hålla den högre bandbredden som en alternativ för att undvika att gamla grafikkort leder till svart skärm när de försöker med en bandbredd de inte klarar av.

Det kan stå "DP 1.4" i en spec om dessa skärmar. Det som är "DP 1.4" är oftast att det finns HDR på skärmen då metadata för HDR formellt är beskrivet i just version 1.4 av DP-specen. Men det betyder inte att skärmen automatiskt har alla funktioner från 1.4-specen likt DSC eller ens HBR3-hastigheten (≈32 Gbps) från DP 1.3.

För övrigt precis som det är med HDMI: fråga efter funktion, inte version.

