Couch Co-Op Speltips!

Jag och tjejen har haft riktigt roligt med spel som "Movin out", "Overcooked" och "Kingdom - Two Crowns" som jag starkt kan rekommendera!

Har ni några övriga tips på guldklimpar som dessa ovan?
Spel som vi försökt oss på men inte fastnat för är "No way out", "It takes Two" och "Unravel 2", för mycket pusslande är inte vår grej

Lovers in a dangerous spacetime, Terraria, Stardew valley!

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime är ruskigt kul. Särskilt om man kan få ihop ett gäng på fyra personer. Men det är väldigt skoj som två spelare med.

Tjoho! så snabba tips! tack
Skall genast undersöka de titlarna.

Trine-serien.

  1. Dungeon Defenders är riktigt kul att köra 4 personer på, passar perfekt till kontroller.

  2. Magicka 1 och 2 är roliga men kräver nästan tangentbord till båda spelarna för att få till ordentliga combos.

  3. Stick Fight The Game om ni vill skjuta lite på varandra, kan bli enformigt tillslut.

  4. Left 4 Dead går att köra två personer splitscreen efter senaste uppdateringen tror jag, annars kan man starta via NucleusCoop och köra upp till 4 spelare på samma dator, riktigt roligt!

  5. Om du orkar fiffla med Dolphin emulator för Wii så finns det en hel uppsjö av spel med splitscreen.

Jag och frugan har bland annat spelat (utöver vad som redan nämnts):

  • Diablo III

  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

  • Helldivers

  • Dirt 5

Framförallt skulle jag säga att vi har haft som mest roligt med Diablo III och Sackboy. Vi fastnade inte heller riktigt för It takes two. Dirt 5 kräver att man är ungefär lika bra på bil-spel, annars blir det snabbt tråkigt för en person.

Har även hört att Divinity: Original Sin 2 ska vara en riktigt trevlig co-op-upplevelse.

Gjorde en likadan tråd på fz för ett tag sen, en del bra tips där! https://www.fz.se/forum/trad/447213-roliga-spel-till-pc-att-k...

Kan tipsa om Yuzu (Switch-emulator) samt Trine 4, Team Sonic Racing, Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat 11

