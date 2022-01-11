NVIDIA GeForce 511.17 WHQL

Ragnarok
RTX 3080 12GB ONLY SUPPORT
GeForce Game Ready Driver Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.
Gaming Technolog
Includes support for the 12GB GeForce RTX 3080.
Fixed Issues in this Release
- [Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game.
- Flicker/disappearing text when 12-bit color is used
- [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel.
To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.
Release Notes: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/511.17/511.17-win11-wi...
Download: https://www.guru3d.com/files-details/geforce-511-17-whql-driv...
Windows 10/11 Issues
- [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled.
If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water.
- In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker.
- [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4.
- [NVIDIA Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721]
Do not apply NVIDIA Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.
- [NVIDIA Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition.
If HDR is required to be toggled from the Microsoft Control Panel, be sure to switch to a different Image Scaling resolution.
Nya drivers kommer på fredag som inte endast är för 3080 12gb.
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/god-of-war-game-rea...
