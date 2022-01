VPN nästa måltavla för polisiära åtgärder? VPNLAB.net nedtaget

VPNLab.net was a virtual private network provider that mostly advertised its services on the criminal side of the Dark Web, and provided services for various cybercriminals, including ransomware gangs.

At a cost of $60 per year and the multitude of accepted payment methods that included WebMoney, Perfect Money, and a host of cryptocurrencies, this would not indicate to visitors that they were looking at a predominantly illicitly used service but at one that certainly took privacy seriously.

Other cases showed the service's use in the setting up of infrastructure and communications behind ransomware campaigns, as well as the actual deployment of ransomware. It was even advertised as such a service on the Dark Web.