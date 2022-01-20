My rig 144hz aoc 27" freesync 1080p
i7 10700k @ 4,9ghz,AF 34 esports duo @72c load,zotac rtx3070@70c, Asus b460-f, 32gb 3200mhz kingston vengeance, 500gb kingston a2000 + 2tb ssd + 2x2tb hdd corsair vengeance 750w, Phantek P400A RGB
girlfriends rig 144hz samsung odyssey 1080p
i5 10400f, Corsair h60 12 aio 60c load Palit 3060ti @ 73c load gigabyte b560 auros, 2x8 3000mhz patriot lp 500gb Kingston nv1, 480gb SSD A400, 750gb hdd, 2tb seagateSeasonic 650w gold, kolink void w/ 4x 120mm fans
LaptopLenovo Legion 5, rtx2060, Ryzen 4800h 16 trådar, 16gb 3200, 1,5tb NVME
Beställa fläkt till Gainward Ghost RTX2060 Super ?
