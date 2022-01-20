Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Övrigt Tråd

Beställa fläkt till Gainward Ghost RTX2060 Super ?

Beställa fläkt till Gainward Ghost RTX2060 Super ?

Tjena alla clockers!

Någon som händelsevis råkar veta vart man kan beställa nya fläktar till ett
Gainward Ghost RTX2060 Super kort ? Ena fläkten börjar ge med sig vilket verkar
vara ett vanligt problem på de korten.

Gärna något ställe med acceptabel leveranstid 1-2 v på sin höjd, och humant pris .

Må väl.

följer denna tråd, då jag själv har ett gainward insåg jag precis h*lvete, hoppas inte min ger vika snart.. 3 år nu iaf..

