My rig 144hz aoc 27" freesync 1080p
zotac rtx3070@72c, i7 10700k@65c,arctic freezer 34 esports duo, Asus b460-f, 32gb 3200mhz kingston vengeance, 500gb kingston a2000 + 2tb ssd + 2x2tb hdd, Corsair vengeance 750w, Phantek P400A RGB
Girlfriends rig 144hz samsung odyssey 1080p
Palit 3060ti @ 73c load, i5 10400f, Corsair h60 12 aio 60c load, gigabyte b560 auros, 2x8gb 3000mhz patriot, 500gb Kingston nv1, 480gb SSD A400, 750gb hdd, 2tb seagate, Seasonic 650w gold, kolink void w/ 4x 120mm fans
Laptop Lenovo Legion 5, rtx2060, Ryzen 4800h, 16gb 3200, 1,5tb NVME - HTPC rtx2060, 10400f, h410, 16gb 3200mhz, 500gb nvme+960gb Kingston a400 - 3rd PC- rtx3060ti, 3700x hyper212, 16gb 3200, 250gb ssd + 2tb hdd, 650w gold, phantek p300a
Vill köpa en high end dator för 30-40k, borde jag vänta?
My rig 144hz aoc 27" freesync 1080p
*Asus B350M-A|1300X@4,3GHz|2x8GB@3GHzC14|GTX650Ti-1GB|Seasonic GX750W|Core V21|Arctic 280 AIO.
*AsRock N68C-S|Phenom II x4 840@3.8GHz|2x4GB@1,6GHzC9|GTX560| Fractal 500W|Natec Apion.