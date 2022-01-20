Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Vill köpa en high end dator för 30-40k, borde jag vänta?

Vill köpa en high end dator för 30-40k, borde jag vänta?

Har hela mitt liv suttit på ganska ''medelmåttiga'' datorer. Alla med en budget på typ max 12k.

Men jag är aldrig spelat på något högre än 1080p och dom enda spelen jag spelar nu är LoL och csgo.
Men vill ha möjligheten att spela nya spel i bästa grafiken med bra fps och kanske också 4K.

har verkligen endast basic kunskaper inom detta men när jag försöker bygga ihop en nice burk på Inet så landar dom oftast på 30-40k med t.ex 3080ti som är svindyrt just nu. Samt en bra CPU för typ 4-6k. Vill också ha ett snyggt chassi med bra kvalité och luftflöde där även dom brukar landa runt 2-3k.

Så frågan är då, tycker ni att jag borde vänta med att skaffa en sådan dator? Klarar mig finfint på den jag har nu så kan säkert vänta 6-12 månader till om det behövs. Men känns inte lika kul....

Tror ni GPU priserna kommer vara samma om 6 månader eller har ni några andra tips/tankar om mina funderingar?

Tack för all hjälp <3

Priserna kommer vara desamma, kanske lite högre.

Om du känner ett behov av uppgradering så gör det nu, vi kommer inte gå tillbaka till det tidigare stadiet enl våra härskare.

Som du ser i min signatur av de datorer jag har just nu så kan jag säga de här; vänta tills rtx4000 serien... om du kan hitta en 3060ti till ett bra pris så kör på de istället (5-6k), och vänta 1 år tills nästa generation. byggde en 12700k precis, skillnaden mellan en 10700k o den var inge större skillnad i real world performance.

vad har du för dator just nu då?

Jag kan bara spekulera i hur prisutvecklingen kommer att bli, men om du inte måste ha en ny dator just nu så skulle jag nog vänta. Priserna brukar vara bäst runt April-Maj, då många vill investera i sina fordon, hus & semestrar istället.

Det här ger nog mest valuta för pengarna just nu:

För 30-40k är det här nog ganska rimligt:

