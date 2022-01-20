Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

AMD försöker dölja nackdelarna med begränsat grafikminne

Melding Plague

AMD försöker dölja nackdelarna med begränsat grafikminne

Minnesmängden för nylanserade Radeon RX 6500 XT stannar på ynka 4 GB. Nu ertappas AMD med att försöka sopa fördelarna med 8 GB i 1080p-spelande under mattan.

Läs hela artikeln här

Medlem

Förvånar mig inte, launchen har varit katastrof. Har inte sett en enda review som är positivt inställd mot denna releasen även OM priset hade legat på MRSP.

Så för oss i sverige som får betala det dubbla gör det än mer ovärt.

Lansera ett 6-7 år gammalt kort som dessutom är sämre än vad korten som fanns då är. Snacka om dålig valuta för pengarna.

Medlem
Dom gör det eftersom de vet att bristen kommer göra att folk köper endå. Lättförtjänta pengar.

Medlem
Jo självklart är det så. Men jag tycker de hade kunnat gjort kortet lite bättre i alla fall och inte vara så giriga.

Släng på 8gb minne, pcie 3 x16 support, video encoding, så hade det kanske varit värt 2000 för oss som är utan kort just nu.

Som det är nu så är ju det ett strippat rx 580. Som endast ser marginal boost om man har pcie 4 system.
Medans det är sjukt mycket sämre på 4x pcie 3.

Med andra ord, ett slag i ansiktet på sina kunder. AMD brukade ju va bra value oftast. De har fått lite storhetsvansinne på senaste. Nu är ju inte allt deras fel (pris t.ex) men de har ju verkligen gjort allt för att detta kortet inte skulle bli något.

Medlem

LTT testade 6500 kortet och det var totalt värdelöst. Klarade knappt av 1080p och allt på låga inställningar. Dessutom så finns det bilder på att scalpers försöker sälja korten för 400 dollar xD

Medlem

Jag kan förstå att de drog ner på mängden minne när det är brist på minne men att samtidigt dra ner PCIE till 4x istället för fulla 16x eller ens 8x som 6600 har förstör prestandan i många spel för de med PCIE 3.0 vilket dem flesta har om de inte har de allra senaste moderkorten. Hardware Unboxed tyckte jag belyste problemet bäst i deras recension. I flera spel var kortet sämre än GTX 1650 och i något sämre än GTX 1050ti och de korten har också bara 4GB. Att dra ner på PCIE trådarna är dessutom ingen stor kostnadsbesparing då det handla om några cent. Det verkar mer vara att de vill tvinga folk köpa nya processorer eller köpa dyrare grafikkort. Så sent som Intel 10900K har ju bara PCIE 3 och den processorn är annars långt ifrån svag för ett budgetkort som detta.

Medlem
8 Gb = Miners köper upp det direkt via bottar.

Medlem
Ja, det är sant iof. Vet inte riktigt hur man skulle kunna lösa/löst det.
Kanske likt nvidia med deras LHR, eller någon annan spärr.

Medlem

Tycker denna är mer säljande..
https://i.imgur.com/stHqnMn.jpeg

Medlem
alla företag är giriga och vill tjäna maximalt med pengar. de gånger dom är "snälla" är för att de vill få fler kunder så de kan tjäna på dessa längre fram. AMD har inte storhetsvansinne, dom är precis som andra företag.

Det bästa du kan göra är att inte stödja dom genom att köpa ett annat kort, kanske hos konkurrenten. skulle dessa av någon anledning bli en försäljnings succé så kommer de fortsätta göra dessa undermåliga kort.

Hjälpsam

Handlar delvis om priset, med dagens prisläge, skulle jag ändå säga att mer än 3000 är det inte värt att köpa kortet för.
Hade vi haft vettiga priser, hade jag sagt runt 1500 kr, men det har vi ju tyvärr inte.

Medlem

Något jag inte förstår är varför många recensenter envisas med att testa detta kort med ultra-inställningar? Det är uppenbarligen inte ett kort som är tillverkat för den kalibern. Det är ett lowend budgetkort med begränsningar för folk som inte har något annat val. Det är ju lätt för andra som redan har ett grafikkort att säga att man borde undvika detta. Priset är tyvärr ett resultat av dagens grafikkortsmarknad. Personligen hade jag jagat en konsol istället eller siktat in mig på att köpa någon av intels eller amd kommande laptops.

Medlem

Problemet är inte minnesmängden, det är ett low-end kort och 4GB kan vara ok om det är balanserat för övrigt. Det stora problemet är att man medvetet försökt göra det absolut sämsta 4GB kortet man kan komma på. Allt har sparats in på.

Att man dessutom verkar vara helt out-of-touch med hur en modern gamer spelar, det gör det ju inte bättre. Jag är old-school, spelar själv och kanske inte skulle behöva en encoder. Men min grabb när han spelar med sina vänner och dom delar skärmar och kollar på varandras spelande medan dom discordar med varandra. Dom kollar på film tillsammans osv. Det här kortet duger helt enkelt inte åt denna aktivitet.

Medlem
400 dollar? Har du kollat vad svenska butiker tar för dom? XD 400 dollar begagnat är ganska precis vad du får betala för dom i svenska butiker

Medlem
Det är helt fel, men kanske för att jämföra med de andra korten som de tidigare testat i Ultra kanske?

Medlem
Scalpers? Inet sålde för 4000kr..

Medlem

väl ingen seriös "gamer" som vill ha det pisset eller ...

Medlem
Precis men det var ju en annan marknad då. Jag önskar att pris/prestanda-skalan vore som den var för runt 2013 när man kunde få top of the line för runt 4 790–5 190 kr. Vill inte försvara kortet men kan det vara något som är knas med drivrutinerna också?

Medlem

Hur vore det att släppa drivrutiner som inte käkar mer minne för varje ny version ...

Medlem

Förstår inte riktigt varför AMD lade resurser på att ta fram en krets med endast 4x PCIE, eller hmm... Ja, kanske...

Enda förklaringen jag kan se är om en laptop tillverkare hade önskemålet, och då med tidigare generation av CPU'er som hade begränsat med PCIE banor, kanske att dom ville få in en extra m.2.
Om det är förklaringen, så förstår jag ändå inte varför. AMD har ju nu 16x PCIE för grafikkort även på dessa CPU'er, så behovet är borta.

Antar att kortet skulle fungerat bra med 6 GB på en 96 bitars buss och med 8x PCIE, för den avsedda klassen.
Nu är det ett bottennapp som borde få någons huvud att rulla...

Medlem

Finns ändå en poäng med 4GB, miners vill inte ha det. Så om det är en möjlighet för instegsgamers att få tag i ett kort så tycker jag det är bra. Om stort OM priset ligger runt 2000-2500 kr.

Moderator, Testpilot

Här passar det in med den klassiska devisen att företagen är inte din vän eller ditt fotbollslag. Det är aktieägarna och deras styrelse som de har i åtanke mestadels av tiden, även om de givetvis vill skapa produkter som vi kunder är intresserade av att köpa men för mig är det mycket talande vilka prioriteringar AMD har i denna marknadsmiljön.

Sen ska man inte kasta pil i gummibåt, jag tror många av oss hade utnyttat marknadsmiljön också om det gick att tjäna lite extra pengar. Med allt detta sagt så är RX 6500 bevisen på när man försöker mjölka kon alldelles för mycket. Ett cyniskt försök till att utnyttja situationen som råder just nu.

Medlem
Kortet är ju baserat på RDNA2 var får du att kortet är 6-7 år gammalt?

Medlem
Prestandan förmodligen, men 5-6 åriga rx 570 / rx 470 ligger rätt nära och har DirectX 12.

Medlem
Det funkar för privatpersoner som är villiga att köpa beg kort men blir ju svårt att få tag på ett nytt 570 470 numera.
Så jag fattar att kortet finns även med 4GB det jag inte fattar är att de valde köra på PCIe4.0 om det är nu så att man sparar så lite (inte kollat upp det själv)

För skulle det vara PCIe 3.0 stöd så funkar detta som ett budgetkort för folk som har äldre datorer och behöver nytt.

Enda jag kan se här är för OEM som säljer en billig budgetdator med PCIe4.0. Kanske AMD som valde att slänga ut den till privat och eftermarknaden för att de hade överskott av dessa... ?

Vi kommer inte nå tidigare prestanda/pris som vi haft tidigare så länge tillverkningen kostar som den gör. Alla tillverkare är fullbokade, TSMC satsar 40 miljarder nu på att rusta upp nya fabriker Intel gör samma sak men detta kommer inte ge något förän om 3+ år. Förutsatt att behovet ligger också på samma nivå som nu. Ökar behovet lär detta fortsätta tyvärr speciellt när vi ligger i IoT åldern där allt från brödrostar och kläder till elskotrar och volvo skall ha chip.

Medlem
Eller hur. Jag köpte mitt HD5970 för runt 5k. Och då fick jag TVÅ GPUer

Medlem
de kostade väl runt 6-7k ? Hade också ett dock som med all Crossfire / SLI mer problem än vad det är värt.

Medlem
Normalt är anledningen att de inte har testat annat än ultra inställningar tidigare, så de skulle sakna jämförelse resultat mot andra modeller när de kör i nedskalade inställningar.

De skulle kunna köra testerna på de andra korten också (de som finns tillgängliga) men det kostar pengar (tid).

