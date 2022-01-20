Observera att samma trivselregler gäller i kommentarstrådarna som i övriga forumet och att brott mot dessa leder till avstängning. Kontakta redaktionen om du vill uppmärksamma fel i artikeln eller framföra andra synpunkter.
AMD försöker dölja nackdelarna med begränsat grafikminne
Aka_The_Barf
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Ryzen 5900X @ Stock, MSI Suprim X 3080 @ game mode.
Squeky
Medlem ♥
●
Big d*ck Chad dator: RTX 4090 TI2 OC MSI TRIO X 64GB | Ryzen 10 7950X @ 8ghz | G.Skill Trident Z Trinity 7600mhz 128GB | EK-AIO ELITE 360 D-RGB v2 | Corsair HX1800i v2 | ASUS ROG Crosshair VIIII Extreme | Samsung 1080 PRO 2TB x4 | Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic EVO 2
dagas
Medlem ★
●
Asus Z390 Strix-F, Intel 9700K, 32GB RAM, AMD 6700XT, Seasonic 650W Gold, Corsair H115i Pro RGB, NZXT H500, 2x256GB M.2, 1TB Sata SSD, 1TB SSHD. 1080p 240hz och 1440p 165hz.
Gambit_2K
Medlem ♥ ★
●
MSI MEG X570 UNIFY| AMD Ryzen 9 5950X| Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth| Samsung 970 EVO Plus 256 GB + 2 TB M.2 NVMe| 2*Team Group Xtreme @ 3600 MHz 32GB @14-15-15-35 1T| AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT| LG OLED48CX| EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 1600W| Fractal Design Torrent| Windows 11 Pro
1ntel_R15E
Medlem ♥ ★
●
🖥️ 12900K - Arctic LF II | PRIME Z690-A | DDR5 | 3080TI | 1000W
Aka_The_Barf
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Ryzen 5900X @ Stock, MSI Suprim X 3080 @ game mode.
Ratatosk
Hjälpsam ♥ ★
●
AMD Ryzen 7 1700 | Saphire RX 5700 Pulse XT (Silent Mode) | 64 GB Kingston ECC | https://valid.x86.fr/z2ljhr | Stockkylaren | Bitfenix Whisper M 750W.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | AMD RX 5700 | 64 GB Micron ECC | https://valid.x86.fr/5krwxf
HTPC | https://valid.x86.fr/uuzli0 |
kelthar
Medlem ♥ ★
●
6 riktiga datamaskiner och massa mindre
Bengt-Arne
Medlem ♥
●
Engineer who prefer thinking out of the box and isn't fishing likes, fishing likes is like fishing proudness for those without ;-)
If U don't like it, bite the dust :D
--
I can Explain it to you, but I can't Understand it for you!
Dinoman
Moderator, Testpilot ♥ ★
f.d. Dinoman 🦖
●
ASrock x470 Taichi Ultimate - AMD Ryzen R9 3900x - Corsair H110i - G.Skill Ripjaws@3.6GHz 16GB RAM - MSI Radeon RX 6800 @ 2 500MHz - Super Flower Leadex Gold 1000W - Phanteks Enthoo Pro - AOC AG35UCG 34" 3440x1440p@100Hz
Cerd Moyen
Medlem ♥
●
Commander
Medlem ★
●
Senast redigerat
Arch - Makepkg, not war -||- Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master -||- GSkill 64GiB DDR4 14-14-15-35-1T 3600Mhz -||- AMD 5900x-||- Gigabyte RX6900XT -||- 2x Adata XPG sx8200 Pro 1TB -||- EVGA G2 750W -||- Corsair 570x -||- O2+ODAC-||- Sennheiser HD-650 -|| Boycott EA,2K,Activision,Ubisoft,WB,EGS
Arch Linux, one hell of a distribution.
BlueDevil
Medlem ♥
●
[CPU] Intel i7 2700k @ 4.7GHz [RAM] 32GB DDR3 @ 1866MHz [MB] ASUS P8Z68-V Pro [GFX] Gainward GTX 980 Ti Phoenix GS [SSDs] 240GB OS, 1TB Games [HDDs] 10TB
Commander
Medlem ★
●
Arch - Makepkg, not war -||- Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master -||- GSkill 64GiB DDR4 14-14-15-35-1T 3600Mhz -||- AMD 5900x-||- Gigabyte RX6900XT -||- 2x Adata XPG sx8200 Pro 1TB -||- EVGA G2 750W -||- Corsair 570x -||- O2+ODAC-||- Sennheiser HD-650 -|| Boycott EA,2K,Activision,Ubisoft,WB,EGS
Arch Linux, one hell of a distribution.