iiglo Skärmstativ MM200

Scheffman
Säljer två iiglo MM200 för 13-27" skärmar VESA 75/100. Den ena stålpen har lite skrap märken i färgen från när jag har höjt och sänkt skärmarna, annars fullt fungerande.
250 st eller 400 för båda.
Kan skickas köpare står för frakt, kommer bli ca 100-150.
