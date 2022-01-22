Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Värdering av min gamle spelburk? 8700k, GTX 1080 8GB, 16GB minne

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Värdering av min gamle spelburk? 8700k, GTX 1080 8GB, 16GB minne

Hej,

ska ta och sälja av min gamle spelburk som står oanvänd i garderoben, antingen hel eller i delar, och skulle verkligen uppskatta lite råd kring prissättning och om jag bör sälja den hel eller i delar.
Jag skulle gärna behålla disken, men kanske är lättare att få såld med disk och OS installerat, eller?

Tips och råd mottages tacksamt.

Gigabyte Z370 AORUS Ultra Gaming 2.0-OP 1799:-
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB ACX 3.0 SC 4952:-
Intel Core i7 8700K 3.7 GHz 12MB 2952:-
Noctua NH-D15S 679.20 SEK
Corsair 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 2666MHz CL16 1512:-
Fractal Design Define R5 Blackout Edition Svart 775.20 SEK
Samsung 960 EVO 500GB 1512:-
Seasonic FOCUS PLUS 550W Platinum 879.20 SEK

Priserna var nypris ex. moms sommaren 2018, kvitto finns.

Med vänlig hälsning,

AEG

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

ca 7-8k max

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara