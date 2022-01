playing at 1440p

6900xt xfx merc

32gig ram 3200mhz

gigabyte aorus x470 gaming 5

2700x ryzen 7

corsair rm750x psu

power draw on card 310w

i cant seem too understand what the problem is im getting realy bad fps in both csgo and pubg

cs is as low ass 120fps

and pubg goes down to 70 but average is around 110 on ultra

and get stutter too

can some1 help me too narrow down what the problem is