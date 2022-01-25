Forum Datorer och system Mobiltelefoner Tråd

Smartklocka med telefon till barn?

Min yngsta grabb har en sån här Xplora klocka för att vi ska kunna ringa på han. Den funkar sämre och sämre och jag har god lust att kasta den i göta älv snart (appen är förövrigt urusel).
Så frågan är... Nån som har tips på vad man kan satsa på? Han skulle bli överlycklig för en AppleWatch med simkort men det är en hel del pengar det handlar om.
Finns det några *bra* klock-alternativ?

