Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Vill odla så stark chilli som möjligt, i litet format

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Vill odla så stark chilli som möjligt, i litet format

Tja!

Jag brukar odla chilli hemma och brukar lyckas ganska bra med det. Så stark att ansiktet domnar av, jättekul!

Men mina buskar brukar bli galet stora, vi snackar 1.5m breda och lika höga fast jag klipper ner dem. Någon som vet någon sort där trädet/busken håller liten storlek men fortfarande packar en riktig käftsmäll?

Senast redigerat
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jo, dom brukar bli rätt stora, Har odlat Borg 9 Yellow ett par år nu men själva plantan har inte blivit så olidligt stor. Har den i en kanska stor kruka, typ 40-50 cm i diameter samma i höjd. Producerar väldigt bra mängd och styrka första och andra året om du lyckas hålla den vid liv över vintern.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Som med alla växter här på jorden blir de större ju mer vatten och gödsel de får, krukans storlek spelar också roll, då kan rötter breda ut sig. Vad gäller sol får man kolla från art till art, vissa tål att bli sönderbrända i ett söderfönster och andra vill ha det halvskuggigt. Att växa under hårdare omständigheter ger mindre bladverk och frukter med strävare och mer komprimerad smak.

Tänk dig stora odlade blåbär från nerdländerna VS nordiska blåbär som växt på nått kargt berg med tallar. Vem är mindre och mer smakrik?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av carlsson86:

Jo, dom brukar bli rätt stora, Har odlat Borg 9 Yellow ett par år nu men själva plantan har inte blivit så olidligt stor. Har den i en kanska stor kruka, typ 40-50 cm i diameter samma i höjd. Producerar väldigt bra mängd och styrka första och andra året om du lyckas hålla den vid liv över vintern.

Gå till inlägget

Ok, körde Trinidad Scorpion eller vad den nu heter. Klarade sig ett år till med betoning på "klarade sig". Det är ju NU man ska sätta dem om man vill ha vårsolen när dem börjar få riktiga blad. Drömmen vore en tätväxt sak som håller sig smal. Fick nästan ett kilo chillis från förra plantan vilket är många gånger mer än vad jag behöver.

Varför just Borg 9 Yellow? Smak, lättodlad i vårt klimat, styrka?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Fjalls:

Tja!

Jag brukar odla chilli hemma och brukar lyckas ganska bra med det. Så stark att ansiktet domnar av, jättekul!

Men mina buskar brukar bli galet stora, vi snackar 1.5m breda och lika höga fast jag klipper ner dem. Någon som vet någon sort där trädet/busken håller liten storlek men fortfarande packar en riktig käftsmäll?

Gå till inlägget

Använder du växtlampor?
Så som jag har förstått det brukar växter generellt sett "sträcka på sig" om de får lite ljus. Har man en växtlampa som inte genererar så mycket värme har jag förstått det som att man ska försöka ha den ganska nära plantan, då får plantan mycket ljus och behöver inte sträcka på sig. Då lägger den istället fokus på att bilda en tjock och stark stam (som man ju vill, om den ska klara av vikten av alla chili-frukter).

Är ingen expert på växter, så jag kan inte lova att det stämmer, men det är det jag har hört

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Ecfor:

Som med alla växter här på jorden blir de större ju mer vatten, gödsel och soljus de får, krukans storlek spelar också roll, då kan rötter breda ut sig. Att växa under hårdare omständigheter ger mindre bladverk och grenar samt frukter med strävare och mer komprimerad smak.

Tänk dig stora odlade blåbär från nerdländerna VS nordiska blåbär som växt på nått kargt berg med tallar. Vem är mindre och mer smakrik?

Gå till inlägget

Kört ganska stora krukor med "rätt" näring och vatten. Sveriges sol på sommaren är minst lika bra som i länder söderut. Tanken är att skörda i sensommarn/förhösten.

Vill inte hämma växten så tänkte om det fanns någon chilli med genetiskt mindre träd. Googlat men inte hittat det jag letar efter

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av PatrickP:

Använder du växtlampor?
Så som jag har förstått det brukar växter generellt sett "sträcka på sig" om de får lite ljus. Har man en växtlampa som inte genererar så mycket värme har jag förstått det som att man ska försöka ha den ganska nära plantan, då får plantan mycket ljus och behöver inte sträcka på sig. Då lägger den istället fokus på att bilda en tjock och stark stam (som man ju vill, om den ska klara av vikten av alla chili-frukter).

Är ingen expert på växter, så jag kan inte lova att det stämmer, men det är det jag har hört

Gå till inlägget

Den har aldrig blivit spinkig utan bara stor som ett as. Brukar sätta frön typ nu på året så dem har stam och typ 10blad i april då solen börjar gassa. Har gamla fönster, alltså utan UV skydd som man har i växthus. Så att få växten att må bra är inget problem utan det är att jag vill ha en genetik som inte växer sig stor. Typ en dvärgsort som andra växter jag har, har

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Fjalls:

Ok, körde Trinidad Scorpion eller vad den nu heter. Klarade sig ett år till med betoning på "klarade sig". Det är ju NU man ska sätta dem om man vill ha vårsolen när dem börjar få riktiga blad. Drömmen vore en tätväxt sak som håller sig smal. Fick nästan ett kilo chillis från förra plantan vilket är många gånger mer än vad jag behöver.

Varför just Borg 9 Yellow? Smak, lättodlad i vårt klimat, styrka?

Gå till inlägget

var in på chililovers.se och kollade runt mest. Fick lite känsla och beställde en massa häftiga och snubblade över den. såg att den var nån korsning som var starkare än Reaper så jag tänkte att de kunde vara intressant. Styrkan var det inge fel på, Tycker den har var väldigt lättodlad, klarar lite misskötsel med;)

Utmaning med att odla 15 olika chilis är ju att när man har 15 små är de lätthanterligt men 15 större krukor är mindre smidigt, särskilt när.man bor i lägenhet. Sambon var mindre nöjd att hantera 15 krukor vsrje dag ut och in på balkongen.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Här är några små plantor, men vet ej om de har "rätt" styrka

https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=chili+small+plants+reall...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Fjalls:

Den har aldrig blivit spinkig utan bara stor som ett as. Brukar sätta frön typ nu på året så dem har stam och typ 10blad i april då solen börjar gassa. Har gamla fönster, alltså utan UV skydd som man har i växthus. Så att få växten att må bra är inget problem utan det är att jag vill ha en genetik som inte växer sig stor. Typ en dvärgsort som andra växter jag har, har

Gå till inlägget

Okej, då är jag med
Kan tyvärr inte hjälpa då, men lycka till med letandet!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag har en Carolina Reaper planta som är 25cm hög och 40cm bred som ger nog med frukt för de mest chili älskande.
Liten kruka och gott med ljus och näring.

Men den har tagit nästan ett år på sig att växa till med ganska lite klippning.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara