Legal way to buy & hold cryptocurrency in Sweden?

Legal way to buy & hold cryptocurrency in Sweden?

Hej !

Just wondering, what's the best way to start investing in crypto ? Something like an ISK account kind of provision is there with any of the trading exchanges ? From what I read here, Sweden is not so pro-cryto & banks create issues (like sending questions asking all sort of details).

I don't mind KYC etc. as I do plan on paying taxes & the money invested is my hard earned money from my legal job (on which I anyways pay decent tax) !

Tack !

Set up an account at Avanza and trade in certificates such as https://www.avanza.se/borshandlade-produkter/certifikat-torg/...

If you don't care about *actually* holding cryptocurrency, but instead just to invest in the value of cryptocurrency, there are certificates you can buy that you can hold in an ISK. Avanza sells a few of them:

One starting point would be here (in Swedish)
https://www.avanza.se/kundservice.html/669/erbjuder-ni-handel...

This is the only way I'm aware of to invest in cryptocurrency and also keep it in an ISK account that I'm aware of, but there are additional risks to using these types of exchange traded products.

I should add, that as far as I know it's completely legal to hold and invest directly in cryptocurrency, but you will need to keep a record of all purchases and sales for tax reasons, and pay capital gains tax on any money you make. (I.e. it's not possible to do this in an ISK.) However, I've heard a lot of stories about people getting trouble with their banks for trying to actually transfer funds in and out of their exchanges. If you're going to try this, I suggest you have a plan for dealing with a situation where your bank account might be frozen for some time.

