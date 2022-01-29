Legal way to buy & hold cryptocurrency in Sweden?

If you don't care about *actually* holding cryptocurrency, but instead just to invest in the value of cryptocurrency, there are certificates you can buy that you can hold in an ISK. Avanza sells a few of them:

One starting point would be here (in Swedish)

https://www.avanza.se/kundservice.html/669/erbjuder-ni-handel...

This is the only way I'm aware of to invest in cryptocurrency and also keep it in an ISK account that I'm aware of, but there are additional risks to using these types of exchange traded products.