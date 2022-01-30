Intel Core i9 9900K .Asus Prime Z390-P.
Intel Core i9 7900X 3,3GHz .Asus Prime X299-A (Hackintosh)
Google Stadia Premiere Edition + 3 mån kod
sali2003
Medlem ♥
●
Intel Core i9 9900K .Asus Prime Z390-P.
pXius
Medlem
●
Gaming: - i9 9900KS @ 5.2Ghz - 32GB's G.Skill Trident Z @ 4133 C17 - Gigabyte Z390 Master Pro - Galax RTX 2080Ti HoF Lab Edition @ 2145Mhz/8000Mhz - 512GB Samsung 970 Evo Pro NvME SSD - 1TB Hikvision E2000 NvME SSD - Corsair HX1200i - Custom Loop -
Server: - Ryzen 2700X - 32GB's Corsair LPX @ 3200 - Asus X470 Gaming - GTX1060 6GB - 9x8TB & 6x4TB HDDs - 1TB Intel 660P NvME Cache - 256GB NvME Samsung 960 Pro System Drive - NetApp 4246 DAS - Corsair AX860i -