Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Google Stadia Premiere Edition + 3 mån kod

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Google Stadia Premiere Edition + 3 mån kod

Köpte den här på kampanj, inte för att sälja vidare utan mest för att jag ville åt Chromecasten. Men nu visar det sig att hotellen jag kommer bo på antingen har TV med inbyggd Chromecast eller TV som saknar HDMI-ingång, så behovet bortföll helt.

Någon som har större nytta eller nöje?

Oöppnad kartong. Har fixat kod för 3 mån gratis också som kan staplas på vanligt 30-dagars trial.

Lämna bud i tråden, fraktsätt/kostnad står du för själv.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 250 kr Plus frakt
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 300 kr Plus shipping
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara