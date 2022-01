Sony köper Destiny 2-utvecklaren Bungie

Jim Ryan har uttalat sig:

"I've been on record talking about increasing the size of the PlayStation community, and expanding beyond our historic console heartland. This can take many forms. And definitely one of the main ones is the ability for the wonderful games that we've been making over the past 25 years to be enjoyed in different places and played in different ways. We are starting to go multiplatform, you've seen that. We have an aggressive road map with live services. And the opportunity to work with, and particularly learn from, the brilliant and talented people from Bungie... that is going to considerably accelerate the journey we find ourselves on."

Mycket intressant parti tycker jag. Vi har sett playstation börjat släppa på PC. Snart är det säkert dag 1. Det ger även lite hopp åt deras game pass utmanare!

https://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/2022-01-31-playstation...