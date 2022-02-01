Nvidia släpper Geforce drivrutinen 511.65

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/dying-light-2-stay-...

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and features several DirectX 12 Ultimate ray-traced effects. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates including Sifu.

Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti notebooks.

New Features:

OpenCL Vulkan Interop: New external memory and semaphore sharing extensions provide a generic framework that enables OpenCL to import external memory and semaphore handles to synchronize with the external runtime, coordinating the use of shared memory.

NVIDIA OpenCL Compiler Upgrade: The embedded OpenCL Just-In-Time compiler will offer an opt-in version utilizing CLANG 7.0 and NVVM 7.0 components, providing support for 16-bit floating point and 128-bit integer datatypes.

Added Dead by Daylight- EGS Version application profile.

Fixed issues: