Nvidia släpper Geforce drivrutinen 511.65

UndaC
Chefredaktör 🕹 ♥ ★
●
Chefredaktör, gillar gamla saker, skriver som en kratta
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/dying-light-2-stay-...
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and features several DirectX 12 Ultimate ray-traced effects. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates including Sifu.
Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti notebooks.
New Features:
OpenCL Vulkan Interop: New external memory and semaphore sharing extensions provide a generic framework that enables OpenCL to import external memory and semaphore handles to synchronize with the external runtime, coordinating the use of shared memory.
NVIDIA OpenCL Compiler Upgrade: The embedded OpenCL Just-In-Time compiler will offer an opt-in version utilizing CLANG 7.0 and NVVM 7.0 components, providing support for 16-bit floating point and 128-bit integer datatypes.
Added Dead by Daylight- EGS Version application profile.
Fixed issues:
[Windows11][Far Cry 6]: Geometric corruption occurs in the benchmark and in gameplay.
Multiple apps report stutter (or light to poor hitching) due to allocation creation.
With Advanced Optimus configured in dGPU mode, notebook will display a black screen.
Some 3440x1440 monitors may display a black screen when selecting a DLDSR resolution.
[DirectX 12]: GeForce Experience Freestyle filters may cause game to flicker.
[Forza Horizon]: The game freezes when applying livery or vinyl to certain cars when ray tracing is enabled.
Chefredaktör, gillar gamla saker, skriver som en kratta
Ligger Ragnarök på latsidan?
Ligger Ragnarök på latsidan?
Haha nån gång ska någon annan lyckas vara före!
Chefredaktör, gillar gamla saker, skriver som en kratta
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.