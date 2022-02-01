NVIDIA Studio Driver 511.65

https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/186770/en-...

The February NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest new creative

applications including Maxon's Redshift renderer which supports hardware-accelerated ray

tracing exclusively on NVIDIA RTX GPUs.

Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Studio laptops.

Learn more about these new releases in our February Studio Blog.

New Features and Other Changes

Security updates - see Security Bulletin: NVIDIA GPU Display Driver - February 2022, which is

available on the release date of this software and is listed on the NVIDIA Product Security

page.

OpenCL Vulkan Interop

New external memory and semaphore sharing extensions provide a generic framework that

enables OpenCL to import external memory and semaphore handles to synchronize with the

external runtime, coordinating the use of shared memory.

Refer to “NVIDIA OpenCL Vulkan Interop” on page 5 for details.

NVIDIA OpenCL Compiler Upgrade

The embedded OpenCL Just-In-Time compiler will offer an opt-in version utilizing CLANG 7.0

and NVVM 7.0 components, providing support for 16-bit floating point and 128-bit integer data

types.

Refer to “NVIDIA OpenCL Compiler Upgrade” on page 6 for details.

Added Dead by Daylight- EGS Version application profile.

Added support for the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GPU.

Release Notes