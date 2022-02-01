Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

ASUS 34" ROG Swift PG348Q

ASUS 34" ROG Swift PG348Q

Hello to all good people!
I have a problem with my computer monitor (probably something happened😂😂😂)
The question is:
Does it make sense to look for a workshop and repair the monitor, or is it better to buy a new one?
Has anyone experienced this? how much will the repair cost?
P.S.The "new" i mean: ~27"-32" ,2560 x 1440-
3840 x 2160.

Can't add pic...problem is broken monitor screen.

Depends on the damage but if the screen it self is damaged it's probably not worth paying for repair.

